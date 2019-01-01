Emprendedor productivo

My Queue

5 trucos para vencer la procrastinación
5 trucos para vencer la procrastinación

¿Te sientes incapaz de iniciar los proyectos que te has propuesto? Estas estrategias te ayudarán a comenzar de nuevo.
Jon Nastor | 4 min read
¡Es viernes! 6 razones para salir temprano de la oficina

¡Es viernes! 6 razones para salir temprano de la oficina

Salir a tiempo de la oficina es mucho más que un capricho o un acto de rebeldía: es una premisa para nuestro bienestar físico y emocional.
Paulina Santibáñez Santibáñez | 4 min read
Productividad: 5 claves para salvar los días difíciles

Productividad: 5 claves para salvar los días difíciles

Si las cosas no salen como esperabas, sigue estos tips para recuperar el enfoque.
Jason W. Womack | 4 min read
3 hábitos de productividad para incluir en tu rutina

3 hábitos de productividad para incluir en tu rutina

¿Sientes que los días simplemente no te rinden? Estos son algunos hábitos que te ayudarán a sacar el mayor provecho de tu jornada.
Redacción | 1 min read
Sé constante como emprendedor

Sé constante como emprendedor

Trabajar para crear una startup exitosa debe ser un trabajo diario y frecuente, sin importar las distracciones o la falta de tiempo.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read