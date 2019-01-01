My Queue

Emprendedurismo

Startups

El riesgo es necesario para emprender

Después de identificar una gran oportunidad, debes tomar en cuenta los costos personales y financieros para poder levantar tu negocio.
Amy Rosen | 4 min read
Piensa como hacker y crecerá tu negocio

Tener conocimientos de computación te ayudará a ser mejor emprendedor. Funcionó para Tony Hsieh, Mark Zuckerberg y Bill Gates.
Dan Pickett | 5 min read