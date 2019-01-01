My Queue

Emprender a los 60

Los países que han incrementado sus ganancias al contratar más adultos mayores
Plan de Negocios

Los países que han incrementado sus ganancias al contratar más adultos mayores

México, Grecia y Turquía sufrieron las mayores caídas, ya que cada uno descendió más de 10 lugares en el índice.
Foro Económico Mundial | 7 min read