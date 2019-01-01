My Queue

Emprender socialmente

Emprendedores

Por qué ser emprendedor social

Rodrigo Arnaud hizo de Techamos Una Mano un proyecto rentable que forma jóvenes con conciencia ambiental y social.
Germán y Marissa Sánchez | 11 min read
Cómo ser un emprendedor social

Hacer negocios que beneficien a la sociedad es un modelo que empieza a multiplicarse en México. Conócelo y súmate a esta iniciativa.
Tia Burgess | 7 min read
Mexicano reconocido internacionalmente

Por Techamos Una Mano, Rodrigo Arnaud recibió el reconocimiento de una organización de emprendedores sociales.
Germán Sánchez Hernández | 2 min read