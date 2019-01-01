My Queue

EmTech

Así es como la inteligencia artificial transforma el mundo de los negocios
Noticias tecnologia

Anuncian la 2ª edición del EmTech Digital Latam, conferencia internacional en la que se discutirá la manera en que la era digital está revolucionando las empresas. Se celebrará el 2 y 3 de julio en el IPADE Business School
Marisol García Fuentes | 4 min read