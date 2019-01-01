My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

EMV

The Top 6 Small-Business Trends on the Rise
Small Businesses

The Top 6 Small-Business Trends on the Rise

Keep an eye out for the following affordable, high-quality small-business services and trends this year.
Adam Toren | 8 min read
The EMV Card Deadline Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Business.

The EMV Card Deadline Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Business.

If you're not ready for to transition to EMV chip cards by Oct. 1, you could put your customers and your business at risk. Here's what you need to know.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
Everything Your Business Needs to Know About the EMV Mandate

Everything Your Business Needs to Know About the EMV Mandate

Is your company ready for the future in credit card processing?
Tami Cohorst | 3 min read
4 Reasons Merchants Should Make the Switch to EMV Now

4 Reasons Merchants Should Make the Switch to EMV Now

Later this year, the more secure point-of-sale terminals will be required by law and most likely expected by consumers.
Tyler Vaughey | 4 min read
PayPal Partners With Microsoft to Bring Its Card Reader to Windows Devices

PayPal Partners With Microsoft to Bring Its Card Reader to Windows Devices

The ecommerce company also announced that its reader will be EMV-compliant by this summer.
Laura Entis | 3 min read