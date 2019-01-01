My Queue

Enchanting Customers

Innovative Trends for Upping Mobile-Customer Engagement
Mobile Marketing

Innovative Trends for Upping Mobile-Customer Engagement

Mobile devices open the possibility of marketing to customers when and where they are likeliest to buy, but only if you can win their attention.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
Making the Business Case for Human-Centered Design

Making the Business Case for Human-Centered Design

Grow a sustainable enterprise that satisfies users and retain employees in the process.
Chokdee Rutirasiri | 5 min read
Guy Kawasaki: How to Enchant Your Employees

Guy Kawasaki: How to Enchant Your Employees

The celebrated business author says business owners could take a page from Mike Rowe of TV's 'Dirty Jobs.'
Guy Kawasaki
Guy Kawasaki on Gaining Customer Trust

Guy Kawasaki on Gaining Customer Trust

The venture capitalist and business author shares tips on customer service.
Guy Kawasaki
Guy Kawasaki: To Win at Social Media, 'Plant Many Seeds'

Guy Kawasaki: To Win at Social Media, 'Plant Many Seeds'

The marketing guru says successful marketing today is about wowing 'LonelyBoy15,' not media giants.
Guy Kawasaki

More From This Topic

Why Guy Kawasaki Is Enchanted With the Ford Mustang
Marketing

Why Guy Kawasaki Is Enchanted With the Ford Mustang

The celebrated book author talks about muscle cars and perfect products.
Guy Kawasaki on Writing an Effective Mission Statement
Marketing

Guy Kawasaki on Writing an Effective Mission Statement

The business thought leader says think 'mantra, not mission statement' and make them short, sweet and 'swallowable.'
Guy Kawasaki on Why He's a Justin Bieber Fan
Marketing

Guy Kawasaki on Why He's a Justin Bieber Fan

The business guru talks about the power of marketing to influencers and how he'll do anything for his young daughter.