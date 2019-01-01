My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Encontrar mentor

Cómo encontrar e impresionar mentores
Consultoría

Cómo encontrar e impresionar mentores

Si quieres que un experto invierta tiempo en tu crecimiento, debes demostrarle pasión y compromiso por tu proyecto.
Gwen Moran | 5 min read
El valor de un buen mentor

El valor de un buen mentor

Encuentra personas en tu vida que te motiven a ser mejor, guíen, den su retroalimentación y aporten herramientas para triunfar.
Belén Gómez Pereira | 4 min read
Tips para conseguir mentores

Tips para conseguir mentores

Sigue esta técnica paso a paso para lograr que una persona a quien admiras te comparta su conocimiento y experiencias.
Phil Drolet | 4 min read