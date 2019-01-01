My Queue

Encouragement

Could Better Communication Unlock Your Company's Growth?

Communication is as old as humankind. That doesn't mean it can't benefit from the occasional update.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
5 Ways Leaders Can Make Their Teams Happier and Healthier Without Spending Much

Employees who enjoy coming to work are naturally much more invested in the wellbeing of the company than employees who don't.
Jody B. Miller | 6 min read
7 Ways to Sincerely Encourage Your Employees

Help them. Coach them. Thank them.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
Potential Is Only the Beginning

You must realize it's up to you to make the most of your talents -- and to be honest with yourself so you can improve upon your shortcomings.
Paul Evans | 3 min read
25 Bad Words That Make Other People Feel Inferior

If the harshest thing you have to say about someone is partly true, say the other part.
John Rampton | 8 min read

To Be a Better CEO Become the Chief Encouragement Officer

These essential tips can be powerful tools to drive employee motivation and revenue.
Shawn Doyle | 6 min read
5 Ways Pampering Employees a Little Pays Off a Lot

A culture of achievement begins with showing your team appreciation, in word and deed.
Brett Relander | 5 min read
How and Why to Offer Words of Encouragement

You can do it. Really. You can.
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
10 Ways to Become a More Confident Person (Infographic)

A step-by-step roadmap for marching confidently in the direction of your dreams.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
4 Personality Traits That Make You an Effective Leader

In business and in life, here are characteristics that will help you get ahead and inspire others.
Molly Owens | 4 min read
Get an Awesome Outlook on Life and Business

Ways to add a little more greatness to your life.
Chelsea Berler | 3 min read
Should Your Employees Solicit Feedback From Each Other?

Employees are happier and more productive when they interact more. Leaders can leverage this by setting the stage for constructive interactions.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Want to Make More Money? Marry the Right Person.

Things like your boss, your education and your industry are all important when it comes to attaining greater earning power and success. But there's one more factor you might not have considered.
Jeff Haden | 4 min read
6 Must-Dos for the Next Performance Review

Here's how to get truly prepared for these important meetings, in mind and attitude. Remember the whole agenda is ultimately for the employee's benefit.
Marty Fukuda | 3 min read