Encryption

How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business
Blockchain

How Blockchain Can Help You Start, Grow and Protect Your Business

Your competitors are harnessing the crypto economy's power. Don't get left behind.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
Making Your Data Unreadable to Whoever Steals It Might Be the Only Way to Keep It Safe

Making Your Data Unreadable to Whoever Steals It Might Be the Only Way to Keep It Safe

Encryption is slowly becoming the gold standard for data security, which is a tacit acknowledgment that there is no keeping hackers out.
Peter Page | 7 min read
On Alert After Recent Cyber Scares? Stay Safe With These 8 Tips.

On Alert After Recent Cyber Scares? Stay Safe With These 8 Tips.

If you're concerned by the series of hacks lately, take note.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The 4 Best Tools For Internal Business Communication

The 4 Best Tools For Internal Business Communication

Wave after improving wave of business comms platforms can confuse a founder. Let us help sort that out.
Nathan Resnick | 5 min read
5 Ways to Participate in the Bitcoin Revolution

5 Ways to Participate in the Bitcoin Revolution

There are methods large and small for entrepreneurs to step into the world of crypto-currencies and blockchain technology.
Chris W. Dunn | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Facebook CEO Urges Brazilians to Decry WhatsApp Block
Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Urges Brazilians to Decry WhatsApp Block

The app has been suspended two times in five months in Brazil.
Reuters | 4 min read
Deeply Divided White House Will Not Support Encryption Legislation
Legislation

Deeply Divided White House Will Not Support Encryption Legislation

The political debate over the limits of encryption rages on.
Reuters | 4 min read
In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption
WhatsApp

In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption

As of Tuesday the entirety of WhatsApp messages will be supported by end-to-end encryption.
Reuters | 2 min read
Some Apple Engineers Threaten to Quit if Forced to Break iPhone Encryption
Apple

Some Apple Engineers Threaten to Quit if Forced to Break iPhone Encryption

Multiple Apple employees told the New York Times they would resist a direct order to create an encryption backdoor.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Apple: Founding Fathers Would Be 'Appalled' by Government's iPhone Request
Legal

Apple: Founding Fathers Would Be 'Appalled' by Government's iPhone Request

The company is fighting the Justice Department over encryption standards.
Reuters | 4 min read
Watch John Oliver Hilariously Break Down the Apple Encryption Case
Apple

Watch John Oliver Hilariously Break Down the Apple Encryption Case

The comedian is thoughtful with his take on the nuances around encryption.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Amazon Drops Encryption Feature in Fire Tablet Software
Amazon

Amazon Drops Encryption Feature in Fire Tablet Software

Privacy advocates and some users criticized the move, which came to light on Thursday as Apple Inc. was waging an legal battle over unlocking an iPhone.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tech Companies to Apple: We've Got Your Back
Apple

Tech Companies to Apple: We've Got Your Back

The rare display of unity and support from Apple's sometime-rivals showed the breadth of Silicon Valley's opposition to the government's anti-encryption effort, a position endorsed by the United Nations human rights chief.
Reuters | 6 min read
Apple Files Arguments in Court Opposing FBI iPhone Request
Apple

Apple Files Arguments in Court Opposing FBI iPhone Request

In a copy of the brief provided by the company, Apple argued that the government's request is 'unprecedented' and violates the company's First Amendment rights.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple Urges Government to Form Commission on Encryption Issues
Apple

Apple Urges Government to Form Commission on Encryption Issues

'Apple would gladly participate in such an effort,' the company wrote in a blog post.
Reuters | 2 min read