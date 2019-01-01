Endeavor UAE

My Queue

"The UAE Has Come Of Age In Terms Of Tech Prowess" - Muna Al Gurg, The Only Emirati Investor In Careem, On The Company's Acquisition By Uber
"The UAE Has Come Of Age In Terms Of Tech Prowess" - Muna Al Gurg, The Only Emirati Investor In Careem, On The Company's Acquisition By Uber

As the only individual Emirati shareholder in Careem, Al Gurg, who's the Director of Retail at Easa Al Gurg Group, has been hailed for her role in enabling the creation of the Middle East's biggest ever tech success story.
Aby Sam Thomas | 3 min read
Hedging Bets: BMB Group Co-Founders Bilal Ballout And Mohamad Khachab

Hedging Bets: BMB Group Co-Founders Bilal Ballout And Mohamad Khachab

With an aggressive international expansion plan, BMB Group is well on its way to take its Middle Eastern confectionary brands global.
Tamara Pupic | 15+ min read
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2016: Noor Sweid

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2016: Noor Sweid

Leap Ventures Managing Partner Noor Sweid on encouraging entrepreneurship in MENA and how established businesses can support the region.
Aby Sam Thomas | 5 min read