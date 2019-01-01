My Queue

Endorsements

Facebook Now Lets You Officially Endorse a Presidential Candidate
Facebook

Facebook Now Lets You Officially Endorse a Presidential Candidate

This latest move is another example of what the social network has recently described as 'a broader effort designed to get more people engaged in the civic process.'
Alex Heath | 2 min read
Maria Sharapova and 6 Athletes Who Lost Their Nike Endorsements

Maria Sharapova and 6 Athletes Who Lost Their Nike Endorsements

Maria Sharapova is simply the latest star in a long list of high-profile athletes to be dropped by the company.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Brands Can Now Buy Insurance to Protect Themselves If a Celeb Spokesperson Goes Nuts

Brands Can Now Buy Insurance to Protect Themselves If a Celeb Spokesperson Goes Nuts

Celebrity endorsements work when stars behave. Not when they go off the rails on the crazy train. Now AIG wants to come to the rescue with a way for businesses that dance with the stars to cover their butts.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Here's How to Get Liam Neeson to Endorse You on LinkedIn (Yes, Really.)

Here's How to Get Liam Neeson to Endorse You on LinkedIn (Yes, Really.)

To promote his new film 'Taken 3,' the actor will endorse one LinkedIn member's 'particular set of skills.'
Laura Entis | 2 min read
5 Ways to Get Your First Customer

5 Ways to Get Your First Customer

The initial adopters of your product play a pivotal role for your company. They bring in revenue and can open doors to other purchasers.
Diana Kander | 6 min read

5 Reliable Methods for Building Trust in Your Mobile App
Marketing Strategies

5 Reliable Methods for Building Trust in Your Mobile App

Nothing is better for selling the latest app that the oldest advertisement of them all, the glowing praise of a satisfied customer.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Want a Celebrity Endorsement on Twitter? 3 Legal Precautions to Know.
Twitter

Want a Celebrity Endorsement on Twitter? 3 Legal Precautions to Know.

Before you shell out cash for a new e-spokesperson, make sure you're in the clear so no issues pop up later.
Jaia Thomas | 4 min read
How Creative Thinking Can Nab a Coveted Celeb Endorsement
Marketing

How Creative Thinking Can Nab a Coveted Celeb Endorsement

Targeted marketing and persistence make for a powerful combo on the endorsement front.
Lambeth Hochwald | 4 min read
7 Steps to Landing and Profiting from Celebrity Customers
Starting a Business

7 Steps to Landing and Profiting from Celebrity Customers

What the team on Animal Planet's Tanked learned from working with Tracy Morgan
Carol Tice