enfermedades

Si no tienes salud, no tienes negocio
#PeroQueríasSerEmprendedor

La vida del emprendedor y la incertidumbre del estrés, el dinero o la carga de trabajo hacen que nuestro cuerpo reaccione de maneras insospechadas. Aunque no lo crean, durante los primeros años en que se comienza un negocio, lo más importante es cuidar la salud.
Arianna Trujano | 5 min read
El trabajo enferma a 30% de los mexicanos

Estrés, cansancio y tensión son los problemas más recurrentes entre los profesionistas mexicanos, a causa de su empleo, según OCCMundial.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read