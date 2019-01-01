There are no Videos in your queue.
Engineering
Engineers
Studies have shown that startup founders with an engineering background outnumbered those with MBAs by about three-to-one.
Bluegrass bands and software teams might seem worlds apart, but those fiddlers and pickers might teach the techs a thing or two.
One-time fixes and half-measures won't cut it. Company leaders must fully commit to continuous improvement, just as they do in other aspects of their businesses.
Entrepreneur's must parse the difference between one hit wonders and companies with longevity.
Everyone is in the people business. Create a balance between ideas and execution to ensure the long-term success of your new company.
More From This Topic
Silicon Valley
HBO's Silicon Valley offers insight into the perennial struggle between sales and engineering, between marketing and manufacturing.
Startups
When engineering, manufacturing and selling hardware products the best way to succeed is to plan ahead.
Franchisors
Even brilliant kids need the right lessons -- and teaching methods. That's what fuels this tutoring franchise.
Mobile Apps
The negatives of offshoring mobile-app engineering outweigh the positives, at least in the beginning of the process.
Games
The card game's expansion pack is a big help for a good cause.
Salary
Although a bachelor's degree in one unlikely major boasts a mid-career median salary of $85,000.
Product Development
You'll need a working prototype so investors know you're serious. Here's how to keep costs down.
Coding
The San Francisco-based social coding platform is looking to raise another $200 million.
Robots
The MicroTug robots mimic geckos and inch worms to haul things 100 times their size.
Product Development
While developing your own tech product may seem overwhelming, it is achievable -- even for non-techie entrepreneurs.
