Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs
Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs

Studies have shown that startup founders with an engineering background outnumbered those with MBAs by about three-to-one.
Jason Tan | 5 min read
How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

How Software Teams Can Learn to Make Beautiful Music Together

Bluegrass bands and software teams might seem worlds apart, but those fiddlers and pickers might teach the techs a thing or two.
Michael Georgiou | 5 min read
Why Tech Needs to Stop Blaming the Pipeline for Its Lack of Diversity

Why Tech Needs to Stop Blaming the Pipeline for Its Lack of Diversity

One-time fixes and half-measures won't cut it. Company leaders must fully commit to continuous improvement, just as they do in other aspects of their businesses.
Mehul Patel | 5 min read
Greatness Begins With Understanding the Basics of Business

Greatness Begins With Understanding the Basics of Business

Entrepreneur's must parse the difference between one hit wonders and companies with longevity.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
High-Tech Startups Need to Ditch the 'Engineers Rule' Mentality

High-Tech Startups Need to Ditch the 'Engineers Rule' Mentality

Everyone is in the people business. Create a balance between ideas and execution to ensure the long-term success of your new company.
William Hall | 5 min read

The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh
The 'Triangles of Success' Are More Than a Good Laugh

HBO's Silicon Valley offers insight into the perennial struggle between sales and engineering, between marketing and manufacturing.
Steve Harvey | 5 min read
4 Ways for Hardware Startups to Reduce Risk
4 Ways for Hardware Startups to Reduce Risk

When engineering, manufacturing and selling hardware products the best way to succeed is to plan ahead.
John Teel | 5 min read
This Tutor Used a Blend of Teaching Styles to Reach Kids Worldwide
This Tutor Used a Blend of Teaching Styles to Reach Kids Worldwide

Even brilliant kids need the right lessons -- and teaching methods. That's what fuels this tutoring franchise.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
There's No Place Like Home for Early-Stage Mobile App Development
There's No Place Like Home for Early-Stage Mobile App Development

The negatives of offshoring mobile-app engineering outweigh the positives, at least in the beginning of the process.
Todd Chusid | 5 min read
How Cards Against Humanity Is Helping Women in STEM
How Cards Against Humanity Is Helping Women in STEM

The card game's expansion pack is a big help for a good cause.
Alexandra Gibbs | 2 min read
Want to Make A Lot of Money? Majoring in Engineering Is One Good Option.
Want to Make A Lot of Money? Majoring in Engineering Is One Good Option.

Although a bachelor's degree in one unlikely major boasts a mid-career median salary of $85,000.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
3 Tips to Save Money When Creating Your New Tech Product
3 Tips to Save Money When Creating Your New Tech Product

You'll need a working prototype so investors know you're serious. Here's how to keep costs down.
John Teel | 5 min read
GitHub Is Said to Hit $2 Billion Valuation With New Investment Round
GitHub Is Said to Hit $2 Billion Valuation With New Investment Round

The San Francisco-based social coding platform is looking to raise another $200 million.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
These Tiny Robots Have Superhero Strength (VIDEO)
These Tiny Robots Have Superhero Strength (VIDEO)

The MicroTug robots mimic geckos and inch worms to haul things 100 times their size.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
5 Steps to Developing Your Tech Product
5 Steps to Developing Your Tech Product

While developing your own tech product may seem overwhelming, it is achievable -- even for non-techie entrepreneurs.
John Teel | 4 min read