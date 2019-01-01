My Queue

Engineers

Turing Helps Entrepreneurs Tap Into the Global Talent Pool for Engineers
Remote Workers

The competition for talent is not so fierce when you expand the talent pool to the entire world.
Alice Goldstein | 5 min read
Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs

Studies have shown that startup founders with an engineering background outnumbered those with MBAs by about three-to-one.
Jason Tan | 5 min read
Here's How to Fix the H-1B Visa Program to Drive Startup Growth

The current system is a boon for foreign job placement firms but does little to help promising startups looking for talent that's in short supply.
Harj Taggar | 7 min read
Boeing to Cut More Than 4,500 Jobs

The divisions that conduct flights and lab tests as well as the commercial airplanes department will be downsized, the company says.
Reuters | 2 min read
Uber Recruiting Engineers With a Video Game in Vehicles

The ride-sharing service has been offering a game called Code on the Road to its riders in certain geographic areas.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Some Apple Engineers Threaten to Quit if Forced to Break iPhone Encryption
Apple

Multiple Apple employees told the New York Times they would resist a direct order to create an encryption backdoor.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
5 Ways to Keep Your Engineering Talent From Jumping Ship
Employee loyalty

Loyalty can't be bought but it can be cultivated by a company culture that respects people and values their contributions.
Michael Hughes | 4 min read
Need a Software Engineer? Here's How Much You Can Expect to Pay. (Infographic)
Infographics

Consider this your salary guide for computer wizards.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
5 Powerful Poker Tips That Shaped an Engineer Turned Executive
Leadership Qualities

A tech professional was not picking up on essential people cues. Playing cards cured him.
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
Deliver Software Quickly, While Boosting Your IT Staff's Productivity
Software

Continuous delivery allows companies to deploy smaller sets of features more frequently.
Andi Gutmans | 5 min read
How to Hire the Absolute Best Talent for Tech Jobs
Recruiting

Recruiting has become increasingly vital as companies compete to find engineers and IT staffers.
Allyson Willoughby | 4 min read
How Thinking Like a Hacker Will Grow Your Business
Growth Strategies

While developers are being sought out to help scale a business, many entrepreneurs could apply an engineer's mindset to help grow their own.
Dan Pickett | 5 min read
Team 'Ban Bossy' or Not: 3 Reasons Why Hiring Women In Tech Grows Business.
Women Entrepreneurs

As of late, there has been a lot of news about female employees at startups. Here are a few reason to get women on board.
Rebecca Miller-Webster | 5 min read
Facebook to Hold Its First Developer Conference Since 2011
Conferences

The conference, to be held in San Francisco on April 30, will focus on the development of mobile apps.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie
Marketing

GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read