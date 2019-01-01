There are no Videos in your queue.
Enterprise Agility Forum
Growth Strategies
Big corporations are starting to think like disruptors, adopting 'codeless integration' processes.
Fresh from Entrepreneur Middle East's 2017 Enterprise Agility Forum, here's 11 insights to the growing MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The 2016 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's Enterprise Agility Forum, presented by du, discussed a variety of topics relating to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the main themes being on how corporates can support startups better, how SMEs can grow into new markets, and how burn rates need to be managed after an influx of funds.
In the past, small companies used to try to emulate the business practices of corporate giants like Virgin, Google, and Apple. Nowadays, the tables have turned.
A recap of the lessons learnt at Entrepreneur Middle East's 2014 Enterprise Agility Forum, which had the region's most prominent business leaders come together to talk about SMEs in the GCC.
Women in Business
Some of the Middle East's most prominent female figures in the business arena share their insights on working and succeeding in the corporate world.
