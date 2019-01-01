My Queue

Enterprise Agility Forum

How Large Enterprises Are Becoming More Agile and Saving Millions
Growth Strategies

How Large Enterprises Are Becoming More Agile and Saving Millions

Big corporations are starting to think like disruptors, adopting 'codeless integration' processes.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
11 Factors That Highlight The Maturing Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

11 Factors That Highlight The Maturing Of The MENA Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Fresh from Entrepreneur Middle East's 2017 Enterprise Agility Forum, here's 11 insights to the growing MENA entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Soukaina Rachidi | 15+ min read
Eight Points Of Reference To Help Grow The MENA Startup Ecosystem

Eight Points Of Reference To Help Grow The MENA Startup Ecosystem

The 2016 edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's Enterprise Agility Forum, presented by du, discussed a variety of topics relating to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, with the main themes being on how corporates can support startups better, how SMEs can grow into new markets, and how burn rates need to be managed after an influx of funds.
Soukaina Rachidi | 15 min read
Business Learning Curves: 13 Points Of Reference From The 2015 Enterprise Agility Forum

Business Learning Curves: 13 Points Of Reference From The 2015 Enterprise Agility Forum

In the past, small companies used to try to emulate the business practices of corporate giants like Virgin, Google, and Apple. Nowadays, the tables have turned.
Soukaina Rachidi | 15 min read
10 Things SMEs Should Know About Entrepreneurship

10 Things SMEs Should Know About Entrepreneurship

A recap of the lessons learnt at Entrepreneur Middle East's 2014 Enterprise Agility Forum, which had the region's most prominent business leaders come together to talk about SMEs in the GCC.
Soukaina Rachidi | 9 min read

More From This Topic

Business Learning Curves: 12 Points Of Reference On The Methodology Of Business
Women in Business

Business Learning Curves: 12 Points Of Reference On The Methodology Of Business

Some of the Middle East's most prominent female figures in the business arena share their insights on working and succeeding in the corporate world.
Aby Sam Thomas | 11 min read