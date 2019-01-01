My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

enterprise software

A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing
Office Tech

A Remarkably Large Portion of Businesses Are Still Reluctant to Embrace Cloud Computing

Even the smallest businesses can benefit from readily available technology, so why won't they use it?
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Facebook Takes on Slack With Launch of Business Software

Facebook Takes on Slack With Launch of Business Software

Workplace is a subscription product -- a departure for advertising-driven Facebook -- with businesses paying $1 to $3 per user. Slack's least expensive business plan charges about $7 per user.
Reuters | 3 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Getting Customer Relationship Management All Wrong

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Getting Customer Relationship Management All Wrong

The focus shouldn't be on improving CRM technology. It should be on revolutionizing the sales force's ability to use the data it provides.
Jason Jordan | 6 min read
4 Lessons Microsoft's Resurgence Can Teach Enterprise-Software Startups

4 Lessons Microsoft's Resurgence Can Teach Enterprise-Software Startups

Once complacent because of the dominance of its software, the company is moving forward in both cloud and mobile.
Tx Zhuo | 5 min read
4 Consumerization Trends That Are Changing Enterprise Software as We Know It

4 Consumerization Trends That Are Changing Enterprise Software as We Know It

Consumers are looking for seamless collaboration, easy knowledge sharing and a beautiful experience across every device.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read