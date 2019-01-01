My Queue

entertainment and events

5 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers From 2018 Under INR 3500 To Add The Missing Vibe In Your Life
Entertainment

5 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers From 2018 Under INR 3500 To Add The Missing Vibe In Your Life

Looking for a budget yet great portable Bluetooth speaker from 2018? We have got you covered.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares What Motivates Her, and What Scares Her

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares What Motivates Her, and What Scares Her

In an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival, the 'Divorce' and 'Sex and the City' star talked about Cynthia Nixon's run for governor and a whole lot more.
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now

This Indian Internet Businessman Believes The Best Time To Be An Entrepreneur is Now

Hemrajani believes the next 4-5 years are going to see a massive inflection point of growth.
Aashika Jain | 5 min read
Indian Entertainment Industry Has Many Unexplored Opportunities

Indian Entertainment Industry Has Many Unexplored Opportunities

He aims for world's biggest international event 'The Academy Awards' to happen in India.
Komal Nathani | 4 min read