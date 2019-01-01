There are no Videos in your queue.
entmetalks
Entrepreneurial ecosystems
In this episode of #EntMETalks, at this year's Cityscape, Wesam Lootah, CEO of Dubai Smart Government, discusses the growth trajectory of the implementation of blockchain in Dubai.
Gaurav Biswas, Founder & CEO, TruKKER introduces his UAE-based startup, its USP, scaling strategies, and more.
CEO and co-founder Audrey Nakad discusses the platform's mission of enhancing learning experiences using tech.
The founder discusses the startup's solutions to parking issues, prototyping their MVP at STEP Conference last year, offers advice to fellow entrepreneurs, and more.
Sarah Jones discusses getting ready to scale up, raising funds, and what the MENA ecosystem needs.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
In #EntMETalks, Kinda Ibrahim, Partnerships Director, Twitter Middle East and Norther Africa talks about Twitter MENA's efforts to support publishers on engaging better with audience markets.
