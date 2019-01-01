My Queue

entmetalks

Dubai Smart Government's Wesam Lootah On Leveraging Blockchain's Potential In The UAE
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

In this episode of #EntMETalks, at this year's Cityscape, Wesam Lootah, CEO of Dubai Smart Government, discusses the growth trajectory of the implementation of blockchain in Dubai.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
UAE Startup TruKKER Wants To Promote Efficient Logistics Across The Middle East

Gaurav Biswas, Founder & CEO, TruKKER introduces his UAE-based startup, its USP, scaling strategies, and more.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
Tech Education Startup Synkers Is Using Adaptive Learning To Enhance Teaching Approaches

CEO and co-founder Audrey Nakad discusses the platform's mission of enhancing learning experiences using tech.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
YallaParking Co-founder Craig McDonald On Becoming The Region's Go-To Parking Platform

The founder discusses the startup's solutions to parking issues, prototyping their MVP at STEP Conference last year, offers advice to fellow entrepreneurs, and more.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
Enterprise Expansion's On The Agenda For Sprii.com Founder Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones discusses getting ready to scale up, raising funds, and what the MENA ecosystem needs.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read

Twitter MENA's Kinda Ibrahim On Helping MENA Brands Engage Better With Audiences
Growth Strategies

Twitter MENA's Kinda Ibrahim On Helping MENA Brands Engage Better With Audiences

In #EntMETalks, Kinda Ibrahim, Partnerships Director, Twitter Middle East and Norther Africa talks about Twitter MENA's efforts to support publishers on engaging better with audience markets.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read