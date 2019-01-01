My Queue

Entrepreneur

Why a 39-Year-Old Quit His Job Running One of Google's Most Fun Divisions and Took a Huge Pay Cut to Launch a Startup
Entrepreneur Mindset

At an age where many people are hoping for career stability, David Ripert took a huge leap into the augmented reality space.
5 min read
How to Stay Positive When Startup Life Gets You Down

Sometimes life just sucks. Resist the urge to conclude that you suck, too.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
4 Qualities That Make for a Great Startup City

All across America there are cities eager for the energy that entrepreneurs have in abundance.
Ted Devine | 4 min read
5 Mega-Successful Entrepreneurs Who Are Introverts

If you know you're not outgoing and don't like engaging with others, find teammates who can make up for those tendencies.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
11 Strategies for More Efficient Business Travel

Getting the most out of your trips includes staying safe and sane while on the road.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read

More From This Topic

6 Important Lessons to Teach Your Kids
Young Entrepreneur

Even if your kids don't become entrepreneurs, having an entrepreneurial mindset can take them far in life.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
7 Ways You're Getting Distracted as an Entrepreneur
Distractions

Don't lose sight of what counts most: your work.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
6 Features of Entrepreneurship We Tend to Over-Exaggerate
Myths

If you're entering an entrepreneurial path, keep your expectations -- good and bad -- in check, regardless of what you hear.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Wanna Become an Entrepreneurial Rock Star? Here's How.
Personal Branding

Some entrepreneurs become rock stars even when they don't want to. Think: Mark Zuckerberg.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Here's What You Need to Know About Elon Musk
Radicals & Visionaries

We all know he's a genius, but here are seven other things you may not have known about the tech pioneer.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
5 Solitary Challenges No Entrepreneur Likes to Admit
Entrepreneur Mindset

It's lonely doing what you do! But, if you're aware that many others face the same obstacles, you'll be better prepared.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
An Entrepreneur's 3 Steps to Success
Entrepreneurs

You're bound to fail if you don't take a long hard look at your programming, environment and goals.
Geoff Woods | 5 min read
Don't Focus So Much on Success You Never See Your Friends and Family
Friends and Family

True entrepreneurial success is deftly managing business demands so well that you keep close to the people who love you.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
5 Paths to Growth Every Entrepreneur Should Explore
Personal Development

Knowledge, health and networks are all essential and each can be developed with sustained effort.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
The Ultimate Rebranding Checklist for Entrepreneurs
Rebranding

Rebranding can be an effective tool for growing your business, but it should be given a lot of thought.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
Entrepreneur

An entrepreneur is a person who creates a business where one didn't exist before, often employing innovation and taking on risk

The terms entrepreneur and small-business owner should not be used interchangeably, although they often are. Typically, entrepreneurs are not content in just owning a business. They are focused on building and growing an enterprise. Many entrepreneurs are ready to move on to the next thing once their venture has taken off.

 