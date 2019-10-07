Entrepreneur 360 2019

2019 Entrepreneur 360™

Presented by

Each year we identify businesses that are mastering the art and science of growing a business. To do this, we invited companies to apply and evaluated them based on the analysis of 50-plus data points organized into five pillars: Revenue and Customers, Management Efficiency, Innovation, Financial Evaluation and Business Valuation. The result is our Entrepreneur 360™ list. View our Entrepreneur 360 list methodology.