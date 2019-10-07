Entrepreneur 360 2019

2019 Entrepreneur 360™

Each year we identify businesses that are mastering the art and science of growing a business. To do this, we invited companies to apply and evaluated them based on the analysis of 50-plus data points organized into five pillars: Revenue and Customers, Management Efficiency, Innovation, Financial Evaluation and Business Valuation. The result is our Entrepreneur 360™ list. View our Entrepreneur 360 list methodology.

See the 2019 List

E360: Success Is About More Than Revenue
Each year, the Entrepreneur 360 list celebrates well-rounded companies that are growing, thriving, and building legacies. Here's how we identify them.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Why Parts of Africa Are More Open to Technological Advances Than the U.S.

Sometimes there's a hometown disadvantage, according to one tech entrepreneur who launched her product first in Kenya.
Madison Semarjian | 4 min read
How a Privacy-Centered Social Media Platform Acquired Millions of Customers With No Paid Marketing

'To build something complex and massive, you've got to be fiercely determined - even in a moment when no one believes you.'
Madison Semarjian | 3 min read
How Company Values Can Help Your Employees Work Smarter and More Efficiently

Your team is just as important as your customers.
Madison Semarjian | 4 min read
How to Reach $100 Million in Sales, According to a Serial Entrepreneur Who Did

'You need to have confidence without arrogance. Arrogance is the killer.'
Madison Semarjian | 4 min read

How to Spend Less Time in the Office and Make More Money
Hint: It involves skipping your morning commute, according to serial entrepreneur Joe Johnson.
Madison Semarjian | 4 min read
For Years, This Essential Oils Company Focused on Industry Research and Didn't Sell Products. Here's Why.
'For the first many years of our company, we actually had no products,' says Nature's Fusions CEO and founder CJ Peterson.
Madison Semarjian | 3 min read
How This Young Entrepreneur Dominated an Industry Run by People Twice His Age
Esteban Kadamani went from working at Subway to co-founding a window installation company by age 22.
Madison Semarjian | 5 min read
How to Convince Large Companies to Work With Your Startup
The founder of Llamasoft says it's important to tear down barriers of entry and make it as easy as possible for companies to work with you.
Madison Semarjian | 4 min read
How Private Podcasts Could Change the Way Companies Communicate With Employees
'The market was ready because of the growth in Apple podcasting, Spotify and Netflix,' says Jen Grogono, CEO of uStudio.
Madison Semarjian | 3 min read
How This Founder Built One of the Happiest Companies During the Recession
Samer Khouli, founder and CEO of TargetCW, explains how happy employees ultimately result in more profits.
Madison Semarjian | 5 min read
Saying No to Investors Helped This Company in the Long Run. Here's How.
This entrepreneur says that when investors asked this entrepreneur and her team to compromise their integrity, she said no to a big check.
Madison Semarjian | 5 min read
This FinTech Company Sets an Internal Goal for 100 Percent Growth Each Year. Here's Why.
Failing at ambitious goals is often better than succeeding at small ones, according to the company's founder and CEO.
Nick Dimengo | 5 min read
Why a GPS Security App for Families Scrapped Side Projects to Maintain a 'Ruthless Focus' on Its Core Offering
'Don't be afraid to frequently disrupt yourself and your offerings to stay one step ahead of your competitors.'
Nick Dimengo | 3 min read
This Creative Production Company Launched Almost 25 Years Ago. Its Ability to Evolve With the Market Kept It in Business.
"Even during the good times, don't take your foot off the gas pedal. Keep pushing. Keep driving."
Nick Dimengo | 4 min read