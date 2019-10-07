2019 Entrepreneur 360™
Presented by
Each year we identify businesses that are mastering the art and science of growing a business. To do this, we invited companies to apply and evaluated them based on the analysis of 50-plus data points organized into five pillars: Revenue and Customers, Management Efficiency, Innovation, Financial Evaluation and Business Valuation. The result is our Entrepreneur 360™ list. View our Entrepreneur 360
list methodology. See the 2019 List
Entrepreneur 360 2019
Entrepreneur 360
Each year, the Entrepreneur 360 list celebrates well-rounded companies that are growing, thriving, and building legacies. Here's how we identify them.
Sometimes there's a hometown disadvantage, according to one tech entrepreneur who launched her product first in Kenya.
'To build something complex and massive, you've got to be fiercely determined - even in a moment when no one believes you.'
Your team is just as important as your customers.
'You need to have confidence without arrogance. Arrogance is the killer.'
Hint: It involves skipping your morning commute, according to serial entrepreneur Joe Johnson.
'For the first many years of our company, we actually had no products,' says Nature's Fusions CEO and founder CJ Peterson.
Esteban Kadamani went from working at Subway to co-founding a window installation company by age 22.
The founder of Llamasoft says it's important to tear down barriers of entry and make it as easy as possible for companies to work with you.
'The market was ready because of the growth in Apple podcasting, Spotify and Netflix,' says Jen Grogono, CEO of uStudio.
Samer Khouli, founder and CEO of TargetCW, explains how happy employees ultimately result in more profits.
This entrepreneur says that when investors asked this entrepreneur and her team to compromise their integrity, she said no to a big check.
Failing at ambitious goals is often better than succeeding at small ones, according to the company's founder and CEO.
'Don't be afraid to frequently disrupt yourself and your offerings to stay one step ahead of your competitors.'
"Even during the good times, don't take your foot off the gas pedal. Keep pushing. Keep driving."
