Entrepreneur Barbie

Mattel

Not Toying Around, Mattel Ousts CEO

Just weeks ahead of Toyfair 2015, Bryan G. Stockton resigns as chairman and CEO of the toy-making giant.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Barbie Has More LinkedIn Followers Than You

The iconic doll has joined the career networking site, breaking barriers for fictional characters everywhere.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.

The world's most business-savvy doll shares advice with the help of real-world female CEOs in a Twitter chat today.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
POLL: Would You Buy Entrepreneur Barbie, or Is She Hardly a Good Example?

Barbie is now an entrepreneur. But what business is she running? Would you invest?
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
Introducing Entrepreneur Barbie

At Toy Fair this week, Mattel announced its iconic doll is becoming her own boss.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read