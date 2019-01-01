My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Bookstore

3 Leadership Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

3 Leadership Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017

Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017

If you get one tiny insight, you can change your entire life.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
Increase Your Business Acumen with These 12 Books

Increase Your Business Acumen with These 12 Books

If you're an entrepreneur, reading should be a part of your daily routine. These titles are a great way to start.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Beach Reading? 5 Books Every Entrepreneur Should PeruseThis Summer.

Beach Reading? 5 Books Every Entrepreneur Should PeruseThis Summer.

Books provide insights that simply can't be covered in a 30-minute podcast or a video interview with your favorite entrepreneur.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators

7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators

Books, including some written decades before the internet was even an idea, are the antidote to the current deluge of digital misinformation.
Rebekah Iliff | 8 min read

More From This Topic

J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors
Books

J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors

Reader-advocate website releases its 2015 list of most-followed writers.
Ken Dunn | 3 min read
10 Little-Known Books to Add to Your Entrepreneur Bookshelf
Entrepreneur Bookstore

10 Little-Known Books to Add to Your Entrepreneur Bookshelf

What's on your night table?
Nathan Chan | 4 min read
3 Ways to Sell More Copies of Your Non-Fiction Books
Self-Publishing

3 Ways to Sell More Copies of Your Non-Fiction Books

Did you know that giving more books away can actually help you increase sales in the long run? Read on.
Ken Dunn | 5 min read
The Ultimate PR Cheat Sheet: Creating a Strategy, Crafting a Press Release and Handling the Media
Starting a Business

The Ultimate PR Cheat Sheet: Creating a Strategy, Crafting a Press Release and Handling the Media

Getting publicity isn't that hard if you follow the steps in our smart publicity guide.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
How to Nail a Sales Presentation
Starting a Business

How to Nail a Sales Presentation

Follow these steps -- both before and during -- to create and deliver effective sales presentations.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
The ABCs of Inventory Control
Starting a Business

The ABCs of Inventory Control

Read on to learn what to buy, when to buy it, how much to buy and how to track it.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 8 min read
The Basics of Buying a Business Opportunity
Starting a Business

The Basics of Buying a Business Opportunity

If you're thinking about buying a biz opp, this quick guide will tell you what you're getting yourself into.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Should You Start a Business From Scratch or Buy an Existing Business?
Starting a Business

Should You Start a Business From Scratch or Buy an Existing Business?

Find out the pros and cons of two different strategies for being your own boss.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
How Much Time Should You Devote to Starting Your Business?
Starting a Business

How Much Time Should You Devote to Starting Your Business?

Read our expert advice on whether a part-time or full-time business is in your future.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Writing a Business Plan
Business Plans

The Ultimate Guide to Writing a Business Plan

These instructions will help you craft the best business plan possible, one section at a time.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Bookstore

Entrepreneur Bookstore is the online store for leading small- to midsized-business publisher Entrepreneur Press.

Entrepreneur Press specializes in quality paperbacks and ebooks that focus on the entrepreneur in us all. Addressing the diverse challenges at all stages of business, each Entrepreneur Press book aims to provide actionable solutions to help entrepreneurs excel in all ventures they take on. Whether starting and operating a business, leading people or companies, building a brand, engaging customers, or investing for the future, the books and ebooks published by Entrepreneur Press help individuals achieve success both in business and in life.

The book authors and experts published by Entrepreneur Press are well-respected resources within their trade whose work, including how-to book excerpts, articles and tips, can often be read in notable print and online publications including Entrepreneur.com. Many are successful entrepreneurs themselves drawing upon their successes and failures to provide practical, in-the-trenches strategies for all knowledge levels. To learn more about the authors of Entrepreneur Press and shop their latest titles, visit entrepreneurbookstore.com.