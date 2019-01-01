There are no Videos in your queue.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Entrepreneurs have incredible ripple effects in communities.
If you're the only startup in town, it's going to be tougher than if you're launching in a healthy startup ecosystem.
Community colleges are advancing entrepreneurship in their communities by providing access points to support local startups and small businesses.
Establishing entrepreneurial ecosystems generates new businesses and jobs.
More From This Topic
Tech Startups
The founders of Genius did much more than scour for the next hot, trendy area.
New York City
New York City's association with Wall Street, big banks and hedge funds eclipses the fact it is home to a thriving startup culture.
Global Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurs, local or global, can learn from how organizers of the World Cup have deftly leveraged trends in globalization and technology.
Starting a Business
U.S. entrepreneurial activity has declined for the last three years, but the percentage of entrepreneurs who are launching businesses out of necessity has also fallen, according to a study.
Obama
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and designer Tory Burch were among the handful of entrepreneurs who met with President Obama today as he looks to bolster entrepreneurship throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Starting a Business
As part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Kauffman Foundation released a report today on how cities can encourage cultural entrepreneurs.
Starting a Business
As the sixth annual Global Entrepreneurship Week kicks off, the community of entrepreneurs and mentors across the globe is surging.
Entrepreneurs
A new study by the Kauffman Foundation suggests that knowing an entrepreneur might convince you to become one.
Starting a Business
A white paper released by the entrepreneurship organization Kauffman Foundation today says it is the presence of existing companies, not a network of local universities generating talent, that most directly spurs startup activity.
Growth Strategies
From those doing manual labor to those in the C-suite, workers of all kinds are facing more pressure to embrace an entrepreneurial way of thinking.
