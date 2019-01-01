My Queue

Entrepreneur Index

Uber Stock Tumbles After IPO, Leading to Disappointing First Day as Public Company

The ride-sharing company was valued at over $82 billion on its first day of trading.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
President Trump's Mixed Messages on Trade Deal Rattle the Stock Market

China 'broke the [trade] deal,' but it could still happen, said President Trump.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
TripAdvisor Gets Thumbs Down From Stock Market After Earnings Report

Plus, the U.S.-China trade deal is still in doubt with a Friday deadline looming.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Prospect of U.S.-China Trade War Sinks Stock Market Prices

Stock market prices were down sharply across the market.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
President Trump Threatens More Tariffs and Spooks the Stock Market

Wynn Resorts and other trade-sensitive stocks fall.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read

Warren Buffett Boosts Amazon and the Rest of the Tech Sector
The Oracle of Omaha revealed he was investing in the online retail giant.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Tesla Stock Up as Elon Musk Announces Plans to Raise $2 Billion
Plus, the Entrepreneur Index™ outperformed the broader market on Thursday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Federal Reserve Chairman Sinks Stock Market, Entrepreneur Index™ Finishes Down
The market fell on Wednesday despite Apple's outstanding earnings.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Google Misses Revenue Estimates, Has Worst Day on Stock Market Since 2012
Plus, the tech-heavy Nasdaq falls from its record high.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Twitter and Tech Stocks Buoy a Flat Stock Market, Despite U.S.-China Trade Uncertainty
Twitter had the biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™, rising 2.95 percent.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Ford Stock Rises After Outperforming Expected Earnings, While Tesla Falls
Ford was up more than 10 percent Friday.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Great Earnings Numbers Push Facebook Stock Higher, While Lousy Earnings Drive Down Tesla
The Entrepreneur Index™ was down on the day.
Andrew Osterland | 4 min read
Stock Market Retreats Off Record Highs as Facebook Prepares to Report Financial Results
Chipotle and O'Reilly Auto Parts will also report after the market closes today.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Twitter Ignites Technology Sector, Helping Push the Stock Market to Record Highs
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes set new all-time highs as the Entrepreneur Index™ soars.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Exploding Vehicle in Shanghai Hurts Tesla Stock
However, tech and energy stocks helped the Entrepreneur Index™ post a small gain.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read