Entrepreneur Kids

Success Stories

Teen Basketball Trainer Ryan Ang Has Some Tips for Other Young Entrepreneurs

The 17-year-old CEO and high school athlete offers insights on how other kids his age can meet early business goals.

Jennifer Spencer

· 4 min read
Real Entrepreneurs

How This 18-Year-Old High School Student Built a 6-Figure Social Media Consulting Business

Joey Ruben breaks down turning Instagram and TikTok into powerful revenue streams.

Dan Bova

· 10 min read
News and Trends

This 17-Year-Old Recovered From Coronavirus, and Then Started COVID Candies to Help Fight It

Once Hudson Hale got healthy, he put his entrepreneurial instincts to work.

Kenny Herzog

· 6 min read
Social Media

How This 18-Year-Old TikTok Star Built a Business With 5 Million Followers

TikToker Ryan Shakes shares how he built a devoted and engaged following.

Brendan Gahan

· 6 min read
Entrepreneurs

Top 5 Lessons From a Kid Entrepreneur (Pay Attention, Public Schools!)

Entrepreneurial success can start as early as 9 years old.

George Deeb

· 8 min read
YouTube Icon

YouTube Stars Brooklyn and Bailey Started Appearing in Videos at Age 9. Now, They Have Close to 5.5 Million Subscribers.

The twins share about their start on the platform and advice for others looking to build a brand online.

Hayden Field

· 10 min read