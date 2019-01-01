My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Lifestyle

The Man with a Pony & a Mallet
The other side

The Man with a Pony & a Mallet

Decoding Naveen Jindal's love for Polo
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Exploring the Hidden Profitability by Serving the Elderly

Exploring the Hidden Profitability by Serving the Elderly

Not a charitable feat but a sustainable business possibility, here's how this Indian start-up is thriving on the power of 'seniority'
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Workaholics, These Upcoming Music Festivals Are Exactly What Your Soul Requires

Workaholics, These Upcoming Music Festivals Are Exactly What Your Soul Requires

Whether you are a techno lover or it is the rock lyrics that make your soul go wild, here's a musical festival for each and every one of you.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
Here's Why Harsh Experiences in Life Should Not Make You Bitter

Here's Why Harsh Experiences in Life Should Not Make You Bitter

Some unpleasant experiences will always come at your doorstep in the journey of your life, nevertheless, they should never make you a bitter person or make you lose faith in humanity
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: It's Time to Take Your Taste Goblet on a Ride

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: It's Time to Take Your Taste Goblet on a Ride

Here's where you should eat this weekend in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read

More From This Topic

10 Great Thoughts to Learn, Live, Hope and Grow
Lifestyle

10 Great Thoughts to Learn, Live, Hope and Grow

We learn, we improve, and we make changes every minute and that is the sign that we are moving forward in life
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
Timeout From Work to Binge Watch These Movies and Series This December
Lifestyle

Timeout From Work to Binge Watch These Movies and Series This December

Because all work no play ain't makes jack a dull boy and hence it's time to watch these shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
It's Time for the Movies, the Blockchain Way!
Lifestyle

It's Time for the Movies, the Blockchain Way!

The model can also support free interaction and engagement among film industries of different countries, skipping the middlemen and comprising only of the creators and the consumers
Deepak Jayaram | 5 min read
Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Pack, Travel, Chill, Repeat!
Lifestyle

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Pack, Travel, Chill, Repeat!

Best weekend getaway destinations near Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai & Ahmedabad.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
Conquering the Blogging Game: Tips & Trick from One Blogger to Another
Lifestyle

Conquering the Blogging Game: Tips & Trick from One Blogger to Another

Take your blog from zero to hero with these amazing tips that can make or break your blogging experience
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
Being High on Life and Dazzling the Real-Life Runway
Lifestyle

Being High on Life and Dazzling the Real-Life Runway

One conversation with the famous designer Archana Kochhar and you realize that her conditioning has a lot to do with her success.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before
Lifestyle

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

What's happening in the field of art and culture in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad
Priyadarshini Patwa | 6 min read
Dear Romeos & Juliets, Office Romance Is Endearing But Lethal At The Same Time
Lifestyle

Dear Romeos & Juliets, Office Romance Is Endearing But Lethal At The Same Time

When to draw a line between respecting an employee's privacy and protecting the company's name?
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read
8 Tips For Entrepreneurs To Fight Uncertainty In Their Life
Lifestyle

8 Tips For Entrepreneurs To Fight Uncertainty In Their Life

Ways to put things in perspective in order to be able to deal with Ambiguity effectively
Khushboo Jain | 4 min read
Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Bringing You The Best Of Nature, Music & Comedy
Lifestyle

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Bringing You The Best Of Nature, Music & Comedy

Things to do in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad this weekend
Priyadarshini Patwa | 5 min read