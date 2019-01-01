My Queue

Entrepreneur Mindset

Stuck in a Dead-End Job? Oguz Konar Is Here to Help.
Career Change

Stuck in a Dead-End Job? Oguz Konar Is Here to Help.

Start your own business, work from home, and become financially independent. Here's how.
The Oracles | 6 min read
Are There Health Consequences for Constant Complaining?

Are There Health Consequences for Constant Complaining?

The more you complain, the less likely you are to take on more positive habits.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
The 2 Business Obsessions You Need to Ignore

The 2 Business Obsessions You Need to Ignore

Business owners are often obsessed with reorganizing and growth. Here's why moving past these action items might be best for your company.
Benjamin Gilad | 6 min read
Is Your Company Suffering from a Case of Positivismitis?

Is Your Company Suffering from a Case of Positivismitis?

Taking a closer look at the symptoms and the cure for an always-be-positive business outlook
Mark Chussil | 5 min read
This Guide Can Help You Shed Your 9-to-5 and Become Your Own Boss

This Guide Can Help You Shed Your 9-to-5 and Become Your Own Boss

Shape your own path as an entrepreneur with this training.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read

Raul Villacis' Journey From Midlife Crisis to Millionaire Mentor
Overcoming Obstacles

Raul Villacis' Journey From Midlife Crisis to Millionaire Mentor

How mystery pain led him to help other elite entrepreneurs get their fighting 'edge' back.
The Oracles | 11 min read
Stop Believing in the Power of Freemium Thinking
Entrepreneur Mindset

Stop Believing in the Power of Freemium Thinking

Freemium thinking is the act of repeating past strategy without putting a lot of thought into how the future will be different. Here's why that's no longer good enough and what you can do instead.
Benjamin Gilad | 5 min read
Robert Martinez on Why Size Matters in Real Estate
Business Lessons

Robert Martinez on Why Size Matters in Real Estate

And how he learned this the hard way.
The Oracles | 6 min read
How Should a Leader Deal With Unexpected Rejection?
Entrepreneur Mindset

How Should a Leader Deal With Unexpected Rejection?

This CEO shares his experience.
MaRS Discovery District | 1 min read
Why Big Data Can Fail You and How to Use It to Your Benefit
Corporate Culture

Why Big Data Can Fail You and How to Use It to Your Benefit

Relying on Big Data to make business decisions can be a smart strategy -- and can also lead you in the wrong direction. Here's how to use it wisely.
Benjamin Gilad | 6 min read
8 Ways Successful People Master Resilience
Ready For Anything

8 Ways Successful People Master Resilience

Giving up is the most common form of failure.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
The Beginner's Guide to Succeeding at Entrepreneurship
Ready For Anything

The Beginner's Guide to Succeeding at Entrepreneurship

When you have zero experience, zero credentials and zero skills, it's tempting not to try. Do it anyway. You still can win big.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
The Emotional Roller Coaster of Entrepreneurship
Emotional Intelligence

The Emotional Roller Coaster of Entrepreneurship

Getting control of your emotions is a superpower.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

25 Common Characteristics of Successful Entrepreneurs

Do you have what it takes to get through hard times? Here are the traits that help home-based business owners thrive.
James Stephenson | 15+ min read
Getting Into Entrepreneurial Shape Means Working Your Mind
Entrepreneurs

Getting Into Entrepreneurial Shape Means Working Your Mind

Simple mind exercises may help burnout.
Randy Paynter | 6 min read