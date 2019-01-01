My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur of 2012

Limor Fried on What's Ahead for Manufacturing
Manufacturing

Limor Fried on What's Ahead for Manufacturing

This innovator predicts how maker technologies will change in years to come.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Investing in Infrastructure Helped Adafruit Industries Expand

Investing in Infrastructure Helped Adafruit Industries Expand

In this video, founder Limor Fried explains how organic growth helped the company invest and grow.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Time Management Tips From a College Entrepreneur

Time Management Tips From a College Entrepreneur

Our College Entrepreneur of 2012 explains how he juggles school and his company.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Remember: Customer Success is Easier Than Customer Acquisition

Remember: Customer Success is Easier Than Customer Acquisition

Our College Entrepreneur of 2012 explains what he's learned about business and himself since co-founding his company.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
What's Changed -- and What Hasn't -- Since Winning Entrepreneur of 2012

What's Changed -- and What Hasn't -- Since Winning Entrepreneur of 2012

Limor Fried describes the growth her company has experienced since being recognized in our annual entrepreneurship competition.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read

More From This Topic

College Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: 'We're Focusing on Our Next Step, Not the Last Step'
Entrepreneur of 2012

College Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: 'We're Focusing on Our Next Step, Not the Last Step'

Bryan Silverman talks about life after winning our top award for college business owners.
Linda Lacina | 10 min read
Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: Creating a Quality Product? 'That's Your Responsibility.'
Entrepreneur of 2012

Entrepreneur of 2012 Winner: Creating a Quality Product? 'That's Your Responsibility.'

AdaFruit's Limor Fried shares insights on the maker movement that can help any entrepreneur looking to manage growth.
Linda Lacina | 12 min read
Bryan Silverman on the Advantages and Disadvantages of Starting Up in College
GrowthCon

Bryan Silverman on the Advantages and Disadvantages of Starting Up in College

As the College Entrepreneur of 2012, the co-founder of Star Toilet Paper discusses his top startup challenges and ways he's helped overcome them.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Jason Lucash on Why Humor Can Be an Entrepreneur's Best Resource
Growth Conference 2013

Jason Lucash on Why Humor Can Be an Entrepreneur's Best Resource

The co-founder of OrigAudio lets viewers in on the top business lessons he's learned along with key tips on how to stand out amid stiff competition.
Diana Ransom | 4 min read
Limor Fried on Making DIY Look Easy
Starting a Business

Limor Fried on Making DIY Look Easy

The founder of Adafruit Industries offers insights into how she managed to build a small empire from castaway Altoid tins and other common household items -- and secure the title of Entrepreneur of 2012.
Diana Ransom
The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012
Growth Strategies

The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012

All three winners of our Entrepreneur of 2012 contest bring innovation and creativity to their industries.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur of 2012: Limor Fried
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur of 2012: Limor Fried

Adafruit's innovative DIY open-source electronic hardware kits make founder Limor Fried our Entrepreneur of 2012.
Jennifer Wang | 6 min read
Emerging Entrepreneur of 2012: Jason Lucash
Starting a Business

Emerging Entrepreneur of 2012: Jason Lucash

OrigAudio, the maker of innovative folding speakers, has doubled its sales every year since 2009.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
College Entrepreneur of 2012: Bryan Silverman
Entrepreneurs

College Entrepreneur of 2012: Bryan Silverman

An enterprising young trep capitalizes on a captive audience with toilet paper you can read.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Spotlight: Justin's Nut Butter's Justin Gold, Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist
Entrepreneurs

Spotlight: Justin's Nut Butter's Justin Gold, Entrepreneur of 2012 Finalist

Justin Gold founded his organic nut butter company after his roommates couldn't stop eating his homemade creations. His commitment to healthy foods makes him a finalist for Entrepreneur of 2012.
Jane Porter