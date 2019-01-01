There are no Videos in your queue.
Entrepreneur of 2012
Manufacturing
This innovator predicts how maker technologies will change in years to come.
In this video, founder Limor Fried explains how organic growth helped the company invest and grow.
Our College Entrepreneur of 2012 explains how he juggles school and his company.
Our College Entrepreneur of 2012 explains what he's learned about business and himself since co-founding his company.
Limor Fried describes the growth her company has experienced since being recognized in our annual entrepreneurship competition.
Entrepreneur of 2012
Bryan Silverman talks about life after winning our top award for college business owners.
Entrepreneur of 2012
AdaFruit's Limor Fried shares insights on the maker movement that can help any entrepreneur looking to manage growth.
GrowthCon
As the College Entrepreneur of 2012, the co-founder of Star Toilet Paper discusses his top startup challenges and ways he's helped overcome them.
Growth Conference 2013
The co-founder of OrigAudio lets viewers in on the top business lessons he's learned along with key tips on how to stand out amid stiff competition.
Starting a Business
The founder of Adafruit Industries offers insights into how she managed to build a small empire from castaway Altoid tins and other common household items -- and secure the title of Entrepreneur of 2012.
Growth Strategies
All three winners of our Entrepreneur of 2012 contest bring innovation and creativity to their industries.
Entrepreneurs
Adafruit's innovative DIY open-source electronic hardware kits make founder Limor Fried our Entrepreneur of 2012.
Starting a Business
OrigAudio, the maker of innovative folding speakers, has doubled its sales every year since 2009.
Entrepreneurs
An enterprising young trep capitalizes on a captive audience with toilet paper you can read.
Entrepreneurs
Justin Gold founded his organic nut butter company after his roommates couldn't stop eating his homemade creations. His commitment to healthy foods makes him a finalist for Entrepreneur of 2012.
