Entrepreneur of 2013

Entrepreneur of 2013 Winner: I Always Ask 'What Would Steve Jobs Do?'
GrowthCon

Entrepreneur of 2013 Winner: I Always Ask 'What Would Steve Jobs Do?'

Patrick O'Neill held himself to a high standard when developing the olloclip, a mobile photo lens that has become a multimillion-dollar business.
Lauren Covello | 4 min read
Help Select Our College Entrepreneur of 2013

Help Select Our College Entrepreneur of 2013

Get to know the five young finalists for our College Entrepreneur of 2013 contest and vote for your favorite.
Kathleen Davis | 3 min read
Who Will Win Our Emerging Entrepreneur of 2013 Contest? Help Decide

Who Will Win Our Emerging Entrepreneur of 2013 Contest? Help Decide

Get to know the five finalists for our Emerging Entrepreneur of 2013 award competition and cast your vote now.
Kathleen Davis | 4 min read
Vote Now for Your Pick for Entrepreneur of 2013

Vote Now for Your Pick for Entrepreneur of 2013

Get to know the five finalists for Entrepreneur's annual contest and help us choose this year's winner.
Kathleen Davis | 4 min read