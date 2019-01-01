There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Entrepreneur of 2014
Salary
Dan Price, founder of credit-card processing company Gravity Payments, was also named our 'Established Entrepreneur of 2014.'
Nominees run the gamut, having created everything from a mouth guard that aims to prevent sports-related concussions to an app that helps actors nail down relevant and timely auditions.
Our finalists have created everything from the world's first Twitter-based advertising agency to a toy startup that purports to be the 'Netflix for Legos.'
Our five finalists have made their mark in the worlds of gift cards, payment processing, food delivery, music packaging and chai tea.
At Entrepreneur magazine's Growth Conference 2014, keynote speaker Erik Wahl tells small-business owners they need to look past their fear, follow their passion and solve problems in a creative manner to succeed.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneur of 2014
There's still time to enter our annual contest recognizing game-changing business owners from across the country.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?