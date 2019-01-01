My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur of 2014

This Entrepreneur Just Announced $70,000 Minimum Salaries for His Entire 120-Person Team
Salary

This Entrepreneur Just Announced $70,000 Minimum Salaries for His Entire 120-Person Team

Dan Price, founder of credit-card processing company Gravity Payments, was also named our 'Established Entrepreneur of 2014.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Help Select Our 'College Entrepreneur of 2014'

Help Select Our 'College Entrepreneur of 2014'

Nominees run the gamut, having created everything from a mouth guard that aims to prevent sports-related concussions to an app that helps actors nail down relevant and timely auditions.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Vote Now to Help Us Pick Our 'Emerging Entrepreneur of 2014'

Vote Now to Help Us Pick Our 'Emerging Entrepreneur of 2014'

Our finalists have created everything from the world's first Twitter-based advertising agency to a toy startup that purports to be the 'Netflix for Legos.'
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Who Should Be Named Our 'Established Entrepreneur of 2014?' Cast Your Vote.

Who Should Be Named Our 'Established Entrepreneur of 2014?' Cast Your Vote.

Our five finalists have made their mark in the worlds of gift cards, payment processing, food delivery, music packaging and chai tea.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
What F.E.A.R. Really Stands For

What F.E.A.R. Really Stands For

At Entrepreneur magazine's Growth Conference 2014, keynote speaker Erik Wahl tells small-business owners they need to look past their fear, follow their passion and solve problems in a creative manner to succeed.
Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read

More From This Topic

Ready For Greatness? Be Our Entrepreneur of 2014
Entrepreneur of 2014

Ready For Greatness? Be Our Entrepreneur of 2014

There's still time to enter our annual contest recognizing game-changing business owners from across the country.
Linda Lacina | 1 min read