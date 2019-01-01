My Queue

Entrepreneur of the Year

Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Innovative Entrepreneurs Who Won Our Top Awards for 2013

From thousands of entries we selected 15 finalists. then readers voted on their favorites. We hope you're as inspired by them as we are!
Jenna Schnuer | 12 min read
Entrepreneur of 2012: Limor Fried

Entrepreneur of 2012: Limor Fried

Adafruit's innovative DIY open-source electronic hardware kits make founder Limor Fried our Entrepreneur of 2012.
Jennifer Wang | 6 min read
Emerging Entrepreneur of 2012: Jason Lucash

Emerging Entrepreneur of 2012: Jason Lucash

OrigAudio, the maker of innovative folding speakers, has doubled its sales every year since 2009.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners

Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners

Read the inspiring stories behind Entrepreneur magazine's award winners, including the top college and emerging entrepreneurs.
Carolyn Horwitz | 12 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur of 2010 Award Winners

Meet the Entrepreneur of 2010 Award Winners

Meet Entrepreneur(R) Magazine's Entrepreneur of 2010 award winners.
Jennifer Wang | 8 min read

Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur of 2009 Award Winners
Starting a Business

Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur of 2009 Award Winners

The votes are in--now it's time to meet the top entrepreneurs and learn their secrets to success.
Jennifer Wang | 7 min read