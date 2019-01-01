My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Reads

When Does a Job Become a Career?
Business and Pleasure

When Does a Job Become a Career?

Handpicked by the team at Entrepreneur Press, here are four reading recommendations that will help you make the switch.
Vanessa Campos | 6 min read
True Stories That Will Make You Look at the World Differently

True Stories That Will Make You Look at the World Differently

With a focus on diversity and inclusion, the team at Entrepreneur Press® recommends stories they read in February that all entrepreneurs need to hear.
Jennifer Dorsey | 5 min read
Big Ideas on How to Survive the 21st Century

Big Ideas on How to Survive the 21st Century

TED curator Chris Anderson's favorite books can help you gain a new perspective.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Jason Feifer's Book Club: 5 Must-Reads for This Month

Jason Feifer's Book Club: 5 Must-Reads for This Month

Looking for some new inspiration? Check out these stories.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
32 Entrepreneurs Share the Books They Always Recommend

32 Entrepreneurs Share the Books They Always Recommend

Entrepreneurs tell us the books they always tell others to read.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

The Top 5 Books and Stories You Should Read This Month
Books

The Top 5 Books and Stories You Should Read This Month

Here are five awesome reading recommendations from Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
5 Books and Stories To Help Entrepreneurs Focus On What Matters
Books

5 Books and Stories To Help Entrepreneurs Focus On What Matters

Here are five awesome reading recommendations from Entrepreneur Magazine's editor-in-chief.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Unwound: One Founder's Story of Finding Success in Failure
Ready For Anything

Unwound: One Founder's Story of Finding Success in Failure

Three things all entrepreneurs need to know to cope with big wins and big losses in the business world
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
Dustin Mathews' Top 5 Must-Have Business Books
Entrepreneur Reads

Dustin Mathews' Top 5 Must-Have Business Books

See what the co-author of 'No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations' thinks you should read to succeed in business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
The 10 Best Motivational Books of 2016
Ready For Anything

The 10 Best Motivational Books of 2016

Deeply authentic accounts of personal trials, hard-learned truths and unexpected epiphanies teach readers that anything is possible -- once you understand that hard work alone isn't enough.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
5 Serious Business Books to Read Over the Holidays
Books

5 Serious Business Books to Read Over the Holidays

Books are how we learn from smart people we'll probably never get the chance to meet.
Timothy Sykes | 3 min read
Bill Gates's 5 Favorite Books of 2016
Ready For Anything

Bill Gates's 5 Favorite Books of 2016

The Microsoft co-founder's latest recommended reading choices.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Richard Branson's Top Book Recommendations From 2016
Richard Branson

Richard Branson's Top Book Recommendations From 2016

Here are the billionaire founder's top five books from the past year.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators
Ready For Anything

7 Timeless Books for Entrepreneurs, Activists and Future Innovators

Books, including some written decades before the internet was even an idea, are the antidote to the current deluge of digital misinformation.
Rebekah Iliff | 8 min read
Craig Simpson's Top 10 Must Read Books for Marketing Professionals
Entrepreneur Reads

Craig Simpson's Top 10 Must Read Books for Marketing Professionals

Become a better marketer by picking up some of these impactful books.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read