entrepreneur stories
Failure
How Steve Jobs, Henry Ford, and Walt Disney turned failing businesses into some of the largest companies in the world.
Scaling. Building a stellar reputation. Improvising. Dealing with stress: Here's how six guys (and one gal) did it.
One crucial thing this gung-ho young salesman neglected to consider about Florianopolis, Brazil: In the summer, it rains there -- a lot.
Army vet Emanuel "Manny" Hernandez beat the odds to embody the American Dream. Here's how he did it.
Ten years behind bars was an odyssey of dedication and perseverance, study and faith. Life afterward was just as challenging.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurship
A relevant quote: 'It's supposed to be hard. If it wasn't hard, everyone would do it. The hard . . . is what makes it great.'
Storytelling
Learning through failure is an entrepreneurial rite of passage, but don't underestimate the value of avoiding dumb mistakes you could have anticipated.
entrepreneur stories
Think you have it bad? One of these entrepreneurs ran his business from his car.
entrepreneur stories
Michael Nova's entrepreneurial journey began like so many others'; then, it took a radical turn.
Small Business Marketing
Big corporate entities are spending tons of marketing dollars to get what you already possess: a story.
Startup Basics
Style, good listening and commitment are skills valuable for rock'n'roll and startups alike.
Shark Tank
How do you get on the show? Go to Afghanistan. Go to a bar. Meet a 'Gizmodo' writer who believes in you.
