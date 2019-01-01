My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

entrepreneur stories

How 5 Entrepreneurs With Household Names Turned Failing Businesses Into Successes
Failure

How 5 Entrepreneurs With Household Names Turned Failing Businesses Into Successes

How Steve Jobs, Henry Ford, and Walt Disney turned failing businesses into some of the largest companies in the world.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
Entrepreneur Stories of Struggle and Success: 7 Founders Tell All

Entrepreneur Stories of Struggle and Success: 7 Founders Tell All

Scaling. Building a stellar reputation. Improvising. Dealing with stress: Here's how six guys (and one gal) did it.
Han-Gwon Lung | 8 min read
From Bikinis to Business Suits: An Entrepreneur's Crazy Journey to the Beaches of Brazil

From Bikinis to Business Suits: An Entrepreneur's Crazy Journey to the Beaches of Brazil

One crucial thing this gung-ho young salesman neglected to consider about Florianopolis, Brazil: In the summer, it rains there -- a lot.
Frederico Cella | 6 min read
From Selling Water on the Street Corner to a Multi-Million Dollar Online Business

From Selling Water on the Street Corner to a Multi-Million Dollar Online Business

Army vet Emanuel "Manny" Hernandez beat the odds to embody the American Dream. Here's how he did it.
Brian Hughes | 7 min read
How This Ex-Con Started From Nothing to Build a 7-Figure Business

How This Ex-Con Started From Nothing to Build a 7-Figure Business

Ten years behind bars was an odyssey of dedication and perseverance, study and faith. Life afterward was just as challenging.
Daniel Marlin | 12 min read

More From This Topic

National Entrepreneurship Month: What Being an Entrepreneur Means to Me
Entrepreneurship

National Entrepreneurship Month: What Being an Entrepreneur Means to Me

A relevant quote: 'It's supposed to be hard. If it wasn't hard, everyone would do it. The hard . . . is what makes it great.'
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
5 Lessons From My Startup Flop You Don't Need to Learn the Hard Way
Storytelling

5 Lessons From My Startup Flop You Don't Need to Learn the Hard Way

Learning through failure is an entrepreneurial rite of passage, but don't underestimate the value of avoiding dumb mistakes you could have anticipated.
Syed Moqaddas | 6 min read
These 5 Rags-to-Riches Stories Will Inspire You
entrepreneur stories

These 5 Rags-to-Riches Stories Will Inspire You

Think you have it bad? One of these entrepreneurs ran his business from his car.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Lost His Sight: Here's What He 'Saw' Next
entrepreneur stories

This Entrepreneur Lost His Sight: Here's What He 'Saw' Next

Michael Nova's entrepreneurial journey began like so many others'; then, it took a radical turn.
Brian Hughes | 6 min read
Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.
Small Business Marketing

Struggling to Market Your Small Business? Do What Hollywood Does.

Big corporate entities are spending tons of marketing dollars to get what you already possess: a story.
Mike Kim | 4 min read
6 Lessons Indie Rock Taught Me About Business
Startup Basics

6 Lessons Indie Rock Taught Me About Business

Style, good listening and commitment are skills valuable for rock'n'roll and startups alike.
Winston Binch | 7 min read
Gizmodo + Two Beers + Billy Idol = 'Shark Tank' Glory
Shark Tank

Gizmodo + Two Beers + Billy Idol = 'Shark Tank' Glory

How do you get on the show? Go to Afghanistan. Go to a bar. Meet a 'Gizmodo' writer who believes in you.
Tj Hale | 8 min read