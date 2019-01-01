There are no Videos in your queue.
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches
Pitching Investors
Here are five strategies that early stage entrepreneurs can adopt as they begin fundraising for their company.
Deadlines can trigger FOMO and FOMO can trigger signing the papers.
Without you, your deck is just a memo with diagrams.
It's the often unseen trigger -- that invisible 'something' -- that gets them to bite. Seek it, use it, close the deal.
It might be your business plan, or your space in the market. Or, it could be you.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Starting a Business
You're not ready to launch your business until you can explain in 20 seconds or less how it helps someone.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding has witnessed some spectacular fails. Don't let your project be one of them.
Product Launch
Here are five things I learned from crowdfunding that prepared me to take the leap.
Pitching Investors
Use these translations to decode the three most common messages to understand what your investors are actually telling you.
Pitching Investors
Unless you are Elon Musk, raising capital is one of the hardest things you will ever have to do as a founder or CEO.
Pitching
People aren't interested in your company, they're interested in what you can do for their company.
