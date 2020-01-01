Entrepreneurial Life

menu
Ungrateful people: it is your ego that prevents you from thanking those who help you
What you get in exchange for ingratitude is possibly closing the window on that person for some next time.
Daniel Colombo
|
7 min read
Do you want to improve your communication skills? Here are 8 ways to do it
These tactics include how to listen, when to ask questions, and connect emotionally.
Travis Bradberry
|
10 min read
Get to know the new free online courses at UNAM
From cinema to algebra, going through some history and journalism. Discover the new free courses at UNAM that you can start right now.
Oye Juanjo
|
5 min read