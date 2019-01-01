My Queue

Entrepreneurial Spirit

Stop Worrying About What You Don't Know and Just Focus on Opportunities
Startup Success Stories

Stop Worrying About What You Don't Know and Just Focus on Opportunities

Making your startup a success has far more to do with the what you'll figure out than what you already know.
Sabine Ghali | 4 min read
TV Host Donny Deutsch on Executing Your Big Idea

TV Host Donny Deutsch on Executing Your Big Idea

Learn from someone who knows about entrepreneurship first-hand, and who's done it well.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Why the Journey to the Destination Matters

Why the Journey to the Destination Matters

This week's post is all about the process before the prize.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation

Why Rising From the Ashes Is Vital for Disruption, Innovation

Good (almost) always follows bad.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
How Secondhand Clothing Gave This Woman a Second Chance

How Secondhand Clothing Gave This Woman a Second Chance

Rita Cortese risked everything for her Plato's Closet franchise.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read

More From This Topic

How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses
Franchises

How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses

A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business
Franchises

How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business

Barry Foot turned his passion for cruises into his profession. Then he used his profession to honor his late wife.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope
Editor's Note

Meet Fear's Antidote: Hope

A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.
Editor's Note

Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Trends -- They Create Them.

The future is yours to create.
Amy Cosper | 2 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Welcome the Word 'No'
Entrepreneurial Spirit

Why Entrepreneurs Should Welcome the Word 'No'

Think of rejection not as the end of your road but as fuel for your fire.
Todd Pedersen | 4 min read
Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win
Entrepreneurial Spirit

Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win

Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
Joe Robinson | 15+ min read
How to Nurture a Firm-But-Flexible Company Culture
Company Culture

How to Nurture a Firm-But-Flexible Company Culture

Success requires a never-quit attitude and the capacity to recognize when it's smarter to do things differently.
Cris Burnam | 3 min read
The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship
Editor's Note

The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship

A brief history of turning things upside down.
Amy Cosper | 4 min read
This New Comic Book Teaches Entrepreneurship to Kids as Young as 8
Crowdfunding

This New Comic Book Teaches Entrepreneurship to Kids as Young as 8

Life doesn't come with an instruction manual, but now aspiring entrepreneurs have a comic book to draw from.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers
Editor's Note

Why 'Bite Me' Is the Best Response to Naysayers

It's your journey, naysayers be damned.
Amy Cosper | 3 min read