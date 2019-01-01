There are no Videos in your queue.
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Startup Success Stories
Making your startup a success has far more to do with the what you'll figure out than what you already know.
Learn from someone who knows about entrepreneurship first-hand, and who's done it well.
This week's post is all about the process before the prize.
Good (almost) always follows bad.
Rita Cortese risked everything for her Plato's Closet franchise.
More From This Topic
Franchises
A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Franchises
Barry Foot turned his passion for cruises into his profession. Then he used his profession to honor his late wife.
Editor's Note
A seemingly small act -- returning to normal, daily life after tragedy -- takes a great deal of courage.
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
Company Culture
Success requires a never-quit attitude and the capacity to recognize when it's smarter to do things differently.
Crowdfunding
Life doesn't come with an instruction manual, but now aspiring entrepreneurs have a comic book to draw from.
