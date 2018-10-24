Entrepreneurs

9 Totally Normal Business Considerations That Are Completely Different in the Cannabis Industry
Cannabis

9 Totally Normal Business Considerations That Are Completely Different in the Cannabis Industry

Cannabis is a multi-billion dollar industry completely unlike any other. And that is not entirely a good thing.
Scott McGovern | 4 min read
The Most Experienced Guy In Cannabis Has a Warning for You
Cannabis

The Most Experienced Guy In Cannabis Has a Warning for You

Investor and business owner Steve DeAngelo says there's plenty of opportunity in cannabis -- but there are also a lot of entrepreneurs about to lose their money.
Jonathan Small | 5 min read
How to Not Get Squeezed Out by the Coming Cannabis Market Consolidation
cannabis retail

How to Not Get Squeezed Out by the Coming Cannabis Market Consolidation

The days of a dispensary on every corner are not going to last forever.
Maryam Mirnateghi | 6 min read
Ricky Williams Has The Last Laugh
Ganjapreneur

Ricky Williams Has The Last Laugh

Once the poster child of a stoner athlete, the ex-NFL running back is is making great strides with his cannabis company.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Rapper Chris Webby Explains How Cannabis Fits Into the Routine of a Successful Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

Rapper Chris Webby Explains How Cannabis Fits Into the Routine of a Successful Entrepreneur

There is no contradiction between enjoying marijuana and building a busy, successful career.
Javier Hasse | 4 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe
Retail Businesses

Meet the Entrepreneur Selling Weed In Non-Cannabis Stores Across Europe

A regulatory quirk opened the door and, inevitably, an entrepreneur stepped in.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest
Pitching Investors

Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest

Pitch contests, long standard in traditional industries, give cannabis entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet investors.
Peter Vogel | 3 min read
From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan
Cannabis jobs

From Fighting Terrorists in Syria to Delivering Sativa in Michigan

Michigan law requires "secure transport" of marijuana. Combat veterans are a perfect fit.
Dan Griffin | 5 min read
She Left Tech to Start a Cannabis-Based Line of Female Self-Care Products
Cannabis

She Left Tech to Start a Cannabis-Based Line of Female Self-Care Products

Cannabis is a new industry but women have to overcome a lot of the same old barriers.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 4 min read
6 Things to Keep in Mind When Fundraising for Cannabis
Fundraising

6 Things to Keep in Mind When Fundraising for Cannabis

Separating the merely curious from the genuinely interested is a bigger chore in cannabis than other industries.
Peter Vogel | 6 min read
