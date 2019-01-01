My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurship

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them
Project Grow

The Top TED Talks of 2019 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Here are six compelling speeches that offer key takeaways for business and life.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
10 Star Wars Quotes That All Entrepreneurs Should Take to Heart

10 Star Wars Quotes That All Entrepreneurs Should Take to Heart

There is no try, but there is always the pivot.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Are You a Small Business Owner or an Entrepreneur?

Are You a Small Business Owner or an Entrepreneur?

The fact is, all business owners are entrepreneurs.
Maryam Mirnateghi | 5 min read
What Visiting a Maximum Security Prison Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life

What Visiting a Maximum Security Prison Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life

It's a shame how many people waste their freedom.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About the 'Alter Ego Effect'

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About the 'Alter Ego Effect'

This past Sunday was National Superhero Day, so it is only fitting for entrepreneurs to unlock their own superpowers.
Todd Herman | 6 min read

More From This Topic

This Entrepreneur Built a Business That Pays You to Listen to Podcasts. Here Are His 4 Tips for a Successful Business Idea.
Business Ideas

This Entrepreneur Built a Business That Pays You to Listen to Podcasts. Here Are His 4 Tips for a Successful Business Idea.

Podcoin is billed as the first app to reward podcast listeners for their time.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
5 Steps to Take Control of Your Personal Brand
Branding

5 Steps to Take Control of Your Personal Brand

No matter what product or service you sell, as the owner of your business, you're really selling yourself. Follow these five tips to create a personal brand that connects with customers.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos and the Myth of the Glamorous Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos and the Myth of the Glamorous Entrepreneur

The hard truth about entrepreneurial flexibility and the pursuit of fame and fortune.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It
Artificial Intelligence

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It

Iridescent, a tech education nonprofit, teaches women and girls about AI, tech entrepreneurship and more. So far, it's trained more than 114,000 people from 115 countries.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
How to Work Successfully with Your Most Important Partner
Partnerships

How to Work Successfully with Your Most Important Partner

Your spouse or life partner is probably the most important partner you'll have in your business. Find out how to make sure that you and your CVO, or Chief Venting Partner, are on the same page.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
How to Make the Entrepreneurial Economy Work for You
Change

How to Make the Entrepreneurial Economy Work for You

Find out why embracing -- rather than resisting -- change can help you succeed as an entrepreneur.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
4 Benefits of Finding a Mentor
Mentors

4 Benefits of Finding a Mentor

Trial and error is inevitable but it isn't the exclusive method for learning.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
3 Lessons a Toxic Client Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

3 Lessons a Toxic Client Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

Slavish people pleasing is not a professional demeanor. Think through your relationship with your clients, what works and what doesn't, before a bad one does damage.
Maleeka T. Hollaway | 4 min read
7 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Elite Athletes
Entrepreneurship

7 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Elite Athletes

Great achievements begin with a goal and a plan.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
4 Lessons That Most Successful Entrepreneurs Had to Learn the Hard Way
Lessons

4 Lessons That Most Successful Entrepreneurs Had to Learn the Hard Way

To help mitigate the impact of those speed bumps, here are four lessons that most successful entrepreneurs have learned the hard way, but maybe you don't have to.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
Entrepreneurship

To start and build a business venture, new business owners will be at an advantage if they possesses strong entrepreneurship characteristics, such as creativity, risk-taking, goal-setting and leadership -- to name some examples. 

Entrepreneurship can be associated with bold, independent creative acts in the business world that, if successful, culminate in value creation. Entrepreneurs often disrupt the status quo and take risks to create innovative new products and services.

Well-known business leaders who are regarded as possessing entrepreneurship characteristics include Richard BransonMark ZuckerbergElon MuskSteve Jobs and Bill Gates.

A longer list of entrepreneurs can be found on the ‘Icons’ topic page.