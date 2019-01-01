My Queue

Environmental News

Green Tech

Adidas Made a 3-D Printed Shoe Out of Plastic Waste From the Ocean

This is so cool on so many levels.
Nathan McAlone | 1 min read
Volkswagen to Fire Employees Responsible for Emissions Scandal

Sources say people responsible for rigging the U.S. emissions tests will be fired starting Friday.
Reuters | 2 min read
Volkswagen Shares Plunge Amid Emissions Scandal

The car company could face up to $18 billion in penalties.
Reuters | 5 min read
Arctic Melting Won't Kill Your Business

You may have read that the recent acceleration of Arctic melting will lead to $60 trillion in global economic losses. Don't believe it.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Rolling Stones Rocker Turns Eco Entrepreneur

Inspired by his passion for the environment, keyboardist Chuck Leavell launches a global news network.
David Ferrell | 8 min read