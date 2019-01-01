My Queue

Environmental Protection

Protect the Environment, Protect Your Business
Environmental Protection

Protect the Environment, Protect Your Business

If your company depends on abundant natural resources, supporting environmental causes is smart business -- but it's also so much more.
Leigh Perkins, Jr | 8 min read
Can Even Small Companies Have an Impact on the Environment? Yup, These 2 Have.

Can Even Small Companies Have an Impact on the Environment? Yup, These 2 Have.

Proud Source Water teamed with Fishbone Packaging to help eliminate plastic from the bottled water industry.
Stephen Key | 8 min read
The Fight Over Water: When Business and Politics Collide

The Fight Over Water: When Business and Politics Collide

Controversial water project is back up for debate.
Sherry Gray | 4 min read
What Everyone Should Know About the Global Water Crisis

What Everyone Should Know About the Global Water Crisis

Entrepreneur Seth Siegel is on a mission to prevent the fast-approaching global water crisis and offers ways for you to get involved.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
VW to Pay More Than $10 Billion for U.S. Emissions Scandal

VW to Pay More Than $10 Billion for U.S. Emissions Scandal

As part of the settlements, Volkswagen will to help boost zero emissions vehicles and introduce a program to offset excess diesel pollution from the offending vehicles.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Why Environmental Responsibility Is Good for Your Bottom Line
Green Business

Why Environmental Responsibility Is Good for Your Bottom Line

A foam insulation company retooled its spray foam products and improved its finances, along with the planet, in one fell swoop.
Doug Kramer | 6 min read
Florida Woman Closes a Clothing Boutique to Open an Eco-Friendly Cleaning Business
Franchise Players

Florida Woman Closes a Clothing Boutique to Open an Eco-Friendly Cleaning Business

After owning several businesses, Martekei Plange turned to franchising with Coverall as a way to refocus her entrepreneurial career.
Erin Schultz | 7 min read
3 Environmental Problems Entrepreneurs Can Help Solve
Corporate Social Responsibility

3 Environmental Problems Entrepreneurs Can Help Solve

Part of the global entrepreneurial challenge is to build profitable business without causing social and environmental harm.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read
Volkswagen Shares Plunge Amid Emissions Scandal
Volkswagen

Volkswagen Shares Plunge Amid Emissions Scandal

The car company could face up to $18 billion in penalties.
Reuters | 5 min read
Is Small Business Getting a Dirty Deal With Clean Water Act Changes?
Regulations

Is Small Business Getting a Dirty Deal With Clean Water Act Changes?

A change to environmental law is being viewed as a massive land grab that hurts many small companies.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read
How Sustainability Disclosure Creates Competitive Advantage
Sustainability

How Sustainability Disclosure Creates Competitive Advantage

Today's entrepreneurs can position themselves ahead of the pack as more investors integrate environmental factors into their decisions.
Jean Rogers | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur Plans to Save the World, $1 Trillion at a Time
Impact Investing

This Entrepreneur Plans to Save the World, $1 Trillion at a Time

Jigar Shah wants to help the environment -- and he's getting the money to make it happen.
Dennis Price | 5 min read
How a Focus on the Triple Bottom Line Is Captivating Young Workers (Infographic)
Millennials

How a Focus on the Triple Bottom Line Is Captivating Young Workers (Infographic)

Prioritizing people, the planet and profit is crucial for many millennials.
Gloria Larson | 4 min read
Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Dies in U.S. Senate
Legal Issues

Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Dies in U.S. Senate

The massive project -- which could have benefited businesses large and small and created thousands of jobs -- faced mounting opposition from environmentalists and politicians.
Reuters | 4 min read
Illinois Outlaws Beauty Products Containing Non-Biodegradable Microbeads
Environment

Illinois Outlaws Beauty Products Containing Non-Biodegradable Microbeads

The tiny, synthetic beads -- found in facial cleansers, hand washes and toothpastes -- have been found to pollute our waters and introduce toxic chemicals into the food chain.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read