My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Epicentro

3 startups ganadoras del desafío Epicentro Fest
Tequila Valley

3 startups ganadoras del desafío Epicentro Fest

Jalisco convocó a diferentes startups de alto impacto en busca de inversión de capital para ofrecerles una capacitación para pitchear frente a inversionistas. De entre las 25 finalistas, estas son las tres ganadoras.
Xóchitl Austria | 5 min read