equal pay
For equal pay to become a reality, we need changes at the individual and institutional levels.
As a female leader in a male-dominated industry, one of the biggest barriers I had to overcome personally was to know my worth.
We need to remove the cultural expectations and policies that hold women back.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stop being a people-pleaser. And understand your market value.
Sexism
Correcting the sexism in tech culture will take time, but with a deliberate approach, tech entrepreneurs and investors can start building a better work environment for everyone.
Women Leaders
There is growing global recognition that equal opportunity for women is the smartest strategy for improving business performance and society in general.
equal pay
Take a page from the state legislatures active in this regard. Make work and compensation fair for your own employees.
Gender Gap
Studies have proven that women make less money than their male coworkers, but most men don't believe it. That's a problem.
