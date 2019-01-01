My Queue

equal pay

How to Drive Concrete Change in a World Where Unequal Pay Is Still the Norm

For equal pay to become a reality, we need changes at the individual and institutional levels.
Stacey Epstein | 6 min read
Nike Raises Salaries and Chick-fil-A Makes You Do the Cooking! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Tackling Equal Pay as a Female Tech Leader

As a female leader in a male-dominated industry, one of the biggest barriers I had to overcome personally was to know my worth.
Raji Arasu | 5 min read
4 Areas That Need to Change for Women to Achieve Equality in Business

We need to remove the cultural expectations and policies that hold women back.
Beth Monaghan | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg in the Hot Seat and 'Grand Theft Auto' Beats 'Star Wars'! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read

Today Is Equal Pay Day. So, If You're a Woman Asking for More Money, Think Like a Man. Just Don't Act Like One.

Stop being a people-pleaser. And understand your market value.
Jaime Sarachit | 10 min read
Sexism in Tech Is Dying: Are You Still Part of the Problem?
Sexism

Correcting the sexism in tech culture will take time, but with a deliberate approach, tech entrepreneurs and investors can start building a better work environment for everyone.
Phil Lodico | 5 min read
From the Women's March to the Women's Strike: Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Must Take a Stance
Women Leaders

There is growing global recognition that equal opportunity for women is the smartest strategy for improving business performance and society in general.
Nancy Harris | 7 min read
This is What Happens When You Adopt Equal Pay Legislation
equal pay

Take a page from the state legislatures active in this regard. Make work and compensation fair for your own employees.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Tech's Gender Wage Gap Is Real, Partly Because Men Don't Believe It Is.
Gender Gap

Studies have proven that women make less money than their male coworkers, but most men don't believe it. That's a problem.
Melissa Loble | 6 min read