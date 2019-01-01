My Queue

Equifax

Data Breach

Does Customer Data Privacy Actually Matter? It Should.

Big tech has lost the confidence of consumers but seems to be awakening to what a problem that is.
Keith Casey | 5 min read
Should You Keep Your Credit Frozen Now That It's Free?

Here are some pros and cons to consider.
Due | 4 min read
Making Your Data Unreadable to Whoever Steals It Might Be the Only Way to Keep It Safe

Encryption is slowly becoming the gold standard for data security, which is a tacit acknowledgment that there is no keeping hackers out.
Peter Page | 7 min read
Will Equifax Make Money From Its Massive Security Breach?

The company that lost your most sensitive information will, for a fee, protect you from the people who stole it.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read