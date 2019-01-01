My Queue

Equipar oficina

¿Vas a diseñar tu oficina? Antes responde estas 10 preguntas para no gastar de más
Espacios de trabajo

¿Vas a diseñar tu oficina? Antes responde estas 10 preguntas para no gastar de más

Sigue estos consejos para crear un espacio cómodo y agradable que impulse la productividad de tus empleados.
Lisa Girard | 7 min read
¡Dile adiós al desorden! Tips para ordenar tu escritorio

¡Dile adiós al desorden! Tips para ordenar tu escritorio

¿Tu lugar es un caos y está cubierto de papeles? Sigue estos prácticos consejos para reorganizarlo.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read
Cómo diseñar la oficina ideal

Cómo diseñar la oficina ideal

Descubre cómo crear el espacio perfecto donde te sientas cómodo y relajado, y al mismo tiempo impulse tu productividad.
Entrepreneur en Español | 6 min read
7 ideas para decorar espacios pequeños

7 ideas para decorar espacios pequeños

Si tu oficina es muy reducida, toma nota de estas opciones de bajo costo para que parezca más amplia.
Jane Porter | 4 min read