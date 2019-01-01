There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Equity
Finance
Keep your books in the black through smart planning and earnest leadership.
Don't discount alternative funding sources and creative revenue streams. To get through the toughest times, companies must do whatever it takes.
You can get into the game with more than money.
This relatively new option can be a boon to entrepreneurs, if done right.
If you focus on making a bigger pie, you don't have to worry about the size of your slice.
More From This Topic
Shark Tank
They came, they pitched, they conquered. But these entrepreneurs had too much pride and smarts to take the shark bait.
Financing
Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Starting a Business
Attracting valuable clients requires that you invest in revenue drivers, existing clients -- and yourself
Challenges
Beyond the glitz and hype, a new businesses may present a certain gritty reality. Steer clear if you're not prepared.
Equity
Think hard before giving up a slice of your pie. Still, equity is a great recruiting tool, so don't be "penny-wise and pound foolish," either.
Growth Strategies
If you think you are going to build your empire all by yourself, you are in for a very slow and painful climb.
Sales
Learn how to read between the lines and spot the red flags when an investor just isn't that into you.
Equity Crowdfunding
The new regulations grant access to vast new reservoirs of capital, but it's early days yet and the best strategies for tapping them are only now becoming discernible.
Bootstrapping
Of all the burdens a startup founder bears, none is heavier than knowing family, friends and fools who believed them have their savings on the line.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?