Equity

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy
Finance

5 Ways to Keep Your Business Finances Healthy

Keep your books in the black through smart planning and earnest leadership.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
What Pig Poop Taught Me About Growing a 20-Year-Old Business

What Pig Poop Taught Me About Growing a 20-Year-Old Business

Don't discount alternative funding sources and creative revenue streams. To get through the toughest times, companies must do whatever it takes.
Randy Paynter | 6 min read
6 Ways to Become an Entrepreneur Without Starting From Scratch

6 Ways to Become an Entrepreneur Without Starting From Scratch

You can get into the game with more than money.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
5 Critical Success Factors for Raising Money Through Equity Crowdfunding

5 Critical Success Factors for Raising Money Through Equity Crowdfunding

This relatively new option can be a boon to entrepreneurs, if done right.
John Panaccione | 5 min read
The Downside of Greed: 90 Percent of Nothing Is Nothing

The Downside of Greed: 90 Percent of Nothing Is Nothing

If you focus on making a bigger pie, you don't have to worry about the size of your slice.
Keith Krach | 4 min read

Why Walking Away From Offers on 'Shark Tank' Was a Great Decision for These 3 Entrepreneurs
Shark Tank

Why Walking Away From Offers on 'Shark Tank' Was a Great Decision for These 3 Entrepreneurs

They came, they pitched, they conquered. But these entrepreneurs had too much pride and smarts to take the shark bait.
Jonathan Small | 7 min read
How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business
Financing

How to Decide Whether You Need Debt or Equity Financing for Your Business

Landing on the right type of business financing is a critical step for turning expansion plans into reality.
Mark Abell | 8 min read
Building Your Personal Brand Where You Work
Personal Branding For A Better Life

Building Your Personal Brand Where You Work

To avoid an employment crisis down the road, start doing simple, effective PR for yourself at the office, now.
Brittany Larsen | 6 min read
4 Tips to Growing a Multimillion-Dollar Business With Zero Debt and No Investors
Starting a Business

4 Tips to Growing a Multimillion-Dollar Business With Zero Debt and No Investors

Attracting valuable clients requires that you invest in revenue drivers, existing clients -- and yourself
Brett Hyman | 6 min read
10 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Join a Startup
Challenges

10 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Join a Startup

Beyond the glitz and hype, a new businesses may present a certain gritty reality. Steer clear if you're not prepared.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Caution! The 4 Questions You Should Ask Before You Part With Equity
Equity

Caution! The 4 Questions You Should Ask Before You Part With Equity

Think hard before giving up a slice of your pie. Still, equity is a great recruiting tool, so don't be "penny-wise and pound foolish," either.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
Why Give Up a Stake in Your Business? Because 20 Percent of Something Is Worth More Than 100 Percent of Nothing.
Growth Strategies

Why Give Up a Stake in Your Business? Because 20 Percent of Something Is Worth More Than 100 Percent of Nothing.

If you think you are going to build your empire all by yourself, you are in for a very slow and painful climb.
Eli Crane | 5 min read
4 Ways to Predict the Result of Your Investment Pitch
Sales

4 Ways to Predict the Result of Your Investment Pitch

Learn how to read between the lines and spot the red flags when an investor just isn't that into you.
Candace Sjogren | 7 min read
3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding
Equity Crowdfunding

3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding

The new regulations grant access to vast new reservoirs of capital, but it's early days yet and the best strategies for tapping them are only now becoming discernible.
Richard Swart | 5 min read
3 Alternatives Better Than Raising Startup Capital From the 3 F's
Bootstrapping

3 Alternatives Better Than Raising Startup Capital From the 3 F's

Of all the burdens a startup founder bears, none is heavier than knowing family, friends and fools who believed them have their savings on the line.
Ahmad Raza | 5 min read