Equity Crowdfunding
Women and people of color seldom win the backing of venture capitalists, but they have a promising alternative with equity crowdfunding.
You can get into the game with more than money.
This relatively new option can be a boon to entrepreneurs, if done right.
It takes remarkably little money to make money, if you're clever and work hard.
A lot of people claim to be crowdfunding experts. A few of them actually are.
Crowdfunding is shrinking the risk of investing in potential next-big-things.
The final JOBS Act regulation went live in 2016, and now the market is learning how it works.
David Mandelbrot believes these kinds of products will be big on the crowdfunding platform this year. He also shares his tips for successful fundraising.
The Fix Crowdfunding Act would bring rules that are more approachable for fundraising companies.
Entrepreneurs can raise funds in a new way thanks to recently passed regulations.
The new regulations grant access to vast new reservoirs of capital, but it's early days yet and the best strategies for tapping them are only now becoming discernible.
A successful crowdfunding campaign requires more than just a few social shares.
Your success will come down to the innovation, individuality and importance of the big mission that you share.
