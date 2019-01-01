equity funding

My Queue

3 Signs Your Startup Shouldn't Work With a Marketing Firm in Exchange for Equity
3 Signs Your Startup Shouldn't Work With a Marketing Firm in Exchange for Equity

Equity payments are becoming a commonly used form of currency. But that doesn't mean they're right for you.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
How I Funded My Startup by Working for Free

How I Funded My Startup by Working for Free

It sounds crazy, but it worked. And I lost none of my company's equity in the process.
Russ Perry | 6 min read
Turn Your Customers Into Investors

Turn Your Customers Into Investors

Ever hear of Regulation D 506c? If you're raising capital, you'll want to check it out.
Sally Outlaw | 4 min read