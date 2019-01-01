There are no Videos in your queue.
Equity Stakes
Equity
Think hard before giving up a slice of your pie. Still, equity is a great recruiting tool, so don't be "penny-wise and pound foolish," either.
Hurt feelings and burnt bridges may result, so tread carefully.
We take a look at the issue from both the investors' and founders' point of view.
While your relationship with your co-founder may be peachy right now, there is a possibility it could turn sour down the road. To protect yourself (and the company), make sure these three areas are covered in your founders' agreement.
How do you survive in a startup's infancy before there's a sale or even a product? See what these nine entrepreneurs did.
Jobs
Seeking a job at a young company? Network and sell your skills; the challenges and rewards can be immense.
