My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Equity Stakes

Caution! The 4 Questions You Should Ask Before You Part With Equity
Equity

Caution! The 4 Questions You Should Ask Before You Part With Equity

Think hard before giving up a slice of your pie. Still, equity is a great recruiting tool, so don't be "penny-wise and pound foolish," either.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
6 Tips for Successfully Splitting Equity in Your Startup

6 Tips for Successfully Splitting Equity in Your Startup

Hurt feelings and burnt bridges may result, so tread carefully.
Drew Hendricks | 5 min read
When It Comes to Equity Stakes, There's No Need for Contention

When It Comes to Equity Stakes, There's No Need for Contention

We take a look at the issue from both the investors' and founders' point of view.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
The 3 Essential Things Needed in a Founders' Agreement

The 3 Essential Things Needed in a Founders' Agreement

While your relationship with your co-founder may be peachy right now, there is a possibility it could turn sour down the road. To protect yourself (and the company), make sure these three areas are covered in your founders' agreement.
Bo Yaghmaie | 5 min read
Paying Monthly Bills Before the Company Has Earned a Dime

Paying Monthly Bills Before the Company Has Earned a Dime

How do you survive in a startup's infancy before there's a sale or even a product? See what these nine entrepreneurs did.
Anand Srinivasan | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Eager to Join a Startup? 3 Tips to Engineer a Mutual Match
Jobs

Eager to Join a Startup? 3 Tips to Engineer a Mutual Match

Seeking a job at a young company? Network and sell your skills; the challenges and rewards can be immense.
Nathan Resnick | 3 min read