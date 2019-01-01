My Queue

era digital

Podcast: 10 cosas que evitan la muerte de tu negocio en la era digital
Podcast Empréndete

La era digital ha creado un frenesí constante por digitalizarlo todo, por tener presencia en la web, en las redes sociales, por tratar de vender en un e-commerce, por tratar de abarcarlo todo.
Empréndete | 4 min read
Qué es la industria 4.0 en pocas palabras

La digitalización está significando replantearse nuevas formas de diseñar, producir, comunicar y vender los productos.
Javier Ongay | 5 min read